WESTLAKE — Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the life of a fallen colleague on Wednesday. A memorial service was held for K9 officer Sasha, who died unexpectedly last month.

Sasha, a 5-year-old German shepherd, had been a member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office since 2018. She specialized in narcotics detection and tracking before dying from an unknown medical condition Aug. 9.

At Wednesday’s memorial service held at Westlake Baptist Church, 1st Lt. Terry Dameron praised Sasha’s skills. He called her the “rock star” of the department’s drug unit.

“She had a nose out of this world and it was truly special to watch her work,” Dameron said.

Sasha’s former handler, Deputy Edwin Alejandro, talked about the special bond they had in the years they spent together. Several pictures projected on a screen during the service showed Sasha interacting with Alejandro’s family and young daughter.

While he admitted saying goodbye to Sasha was difficult, Alejandro said he wouldn’t trade his time with her. He said the good she did for not only himself and his family, but also the community outweighed the pain of losing her.

Alejandro had spent the most time as Sasha’s handler. When he transitioned to part time to work as a school resource officer, Deputy Randall Patterson briefly became Sasha’s new handler in the weeks before her death.

Patterson praised not only Sasha’s skills, but also her gentleness. He said Sasha loved interacting with children and letting them pet her whenever they did demonstrations.

“She was the sweetest dog I’ve ever encountered in my life,” Patterson said.

Patterson is continuing on in the department’s K9 unit. He will begin K9 training with a new dog later this year.

Sheriff Bill Overton also spoke briefly at Wednesday’s memorial, thanking Sasha for her service. He recalled the original training Sasha went through with Alejandro before joining the department and the special bond the two shared.

“You could tell at that point in time of the relationship had already been developed over a short period of time,” Overton said.

Sasha’s relationship with not only her handlers, but other officers was evident during Wednesday’s service. Several of the officers as well as friends and family in attendance wiped away tears during the service.

Those tears were most evident during a final call that concluded the memorial, a long-held tradition following the death of an officer. Dispatcher Jennifer Gammons issued a final call for Sasha over the police radio, thanking her for her service.

“Thank you for always answering the call and keeping us safe,” Gammons said over the radio, which echoed through the church and police radios throughout the county. “You will be missed by everyone whose heart you touched throughout your years of service. We thank you for keeping your handlers safe and allowing them to always return home to their loved ones. Your loyalty, courage and bravery in the line of duty were unmatched. Thank you for your service K9 Sasha. May you rest in peace.”