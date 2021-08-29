Karl Kuhn's coaching style not a hit with ex-Radford University baseball players

That player said that because of the way Kuhn treated him and others, he turned down the opportunity to return to the Highlanders for the 2021-22 school year for his extra year of eligibility. He said he entered the transfer portal and talked to other schools before deciding this summer to give up baseball.

“I kind of lost my passion just because of kind of what all the [Radford] players had to deal with on a daily basis,” that player said. “The way that things went this year, it ruined my love of the game.”

The player’s mother confirmed that her son was offered the chance to come back for another season on scholarship but declined.

But Durand said last week that none of the 2021 graduating seniors were offered the opportunity to return to the team.

Other ex-players also said Kuhn sometimes grabs a player by the shirt when he yells at him.

“I’ve seen it probably five, six times,” said a freshman on the 2021 team who later entered the transfer portal. “He would grab the player by their jersey and forcefully pull them into the bathroom.”

Kuhn said he has never grabbed anyone by the shirt.