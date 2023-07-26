Plans continue for a new Roanoke river park in the Wasena area and the city is asking for public feedback next week.

The Parks and Recreation Department will show progress designs and host a community meeting Aug. 2. The meeting will be held at the Wasena Park Shelter starting at 5:30 p.m. The community is encouraged to provide feedback on what features they are most interested in and share their program or event ideas related to the future in-river park, according to a city news release.

While a number of similar in-river parks can be found across the country, this will be the first of its kind in the state of Virginia, according to the release. The city is working with the Stantec engineering and project management firm on the park design and permitting process.

The proposed plan incorporates features that can be enjoyed by a wide variety of river and park users from experienced paddlers, to tubers, to those who enjoy wading in calm waters or viewing from the riverbanks.

Community access and enjoyment are a priority in the design process, with a focus on ADA river access, whitewater features, enhanced wading spaces, scenic viewing points, and calm river play areas, according to the release.

Plans for the park also include adding access points along the river. In addition to ADA access at Wasena Park, the proposed design would include ADA access under Memorial Bridge. Also of note is a separate, grant-funded project to construct ADA river access at Bennington Park, demonstrating the ongoing efforts to enhance access to the Roanoke River more broadly, according to the release.

A total of $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (pandemic relief) funding was allocated to this project in 2022 by the city, with an additional $1 million allocated in 2023. The ambitious plans will require additional funding of an estimated $1 million, and city staff are pursuing additional grant funding to supplement the existing budget, according to the release.

The project will also require numerous permits under a deadline to finish it under the current timeframe.

Once permits are acquired and design finalized, the next stage will be construction, with an estimated completion by 2026, according to the release.