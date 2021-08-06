Kayaker dies on New River in Giles County

A kayaker has died on the New River in Giles County, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

The man put in near the Shumate Falls area, where waters were still and slow moving, close to the West Virginia line, officials said Friday.

His kayak had turned over and anchored with its paddle on top, said a DWR spokeswoman. First responders were alerted about 11:50 a.m.

The kayaker, who was in his 60's, was wearing a personal floatation device. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available. The man's name wasn't immediately released as officials were still notifying his family.

