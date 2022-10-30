Kazim Shrine Circus returns to Salem for 'fun and philanthropy'

The Salem Civic Center came alive with shouts of amazement over the weekend, thanks to the return of the Kazim Shrine Circus.

Horses and camels walking on their hind legs, acrobats on motorcycles on tightropes, trained circus cats, elephants en pointe and even dancing bears — all that and more dazzled audiences

The 2022 Kazim Shrine Circus began Friday with its first show, followed by three Saturday and two Sunday performances.

It's been a few years since the Roanoke-based Kazim Shriners — the local arm of the fraternal Shriners International organization — has been able to let loose. The shrine had to call off its 2020 circus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while continued restrictions in 2021 reduced turnout.

This time, before each show and during half-time intermission, children were encouraged to get out on the floor and participate in a number of attractions, including face-painting and pony, elephant and camel rides.

A few lucky boys and girls even received free cotton candy and ice cream in return for assistance cleaning up the stands after the performance

"This is probably our first full circus in two or three years. ... We have tried to go a little bit more with electronic payments — we used to not have credit card machines and now we've got little squares and all those things. ... We're also going through Ticketmaster now, we're not selling tickets out of our temple ... so it's a little bit less contact in some things," Kazim Shrine Potentate Matt Clarke said.

Clarke said the Kazim Shrine has about 1,200 members.

"We go as far north as Alleghany, Bath, Highland County and we go down to Danville, Lynchburg, all the way to the Tennessee border — so we're all of Southwest Virginia. ... Today here I probably have 100 people helping," Clarke said Saturday.

The 2022 circus was the 64th Kazim Shrine Circus in the Roanoke Valley since the shrine's founding 106 years ago. Even without the return of the circus, 2022 is a big year for Shriners.

"This is a year of birthdays," Clarke said.

He said it is the 150th year since the founding of Shriners International, and the 100th year since the first Shriners Hospitals for Children location was established in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Shriners are usually easy to identify thanks to the red fezzes they wear and they often participate as clowns in the circuses they host. Several Kazim Shrine members spent the weekend in full clown regalia, performing alongside other acts affiliated with the Carden International Circus.

"What's amazing is we don't get paid for this — we're all volunteer," Clarke said of himself and the other Shriners.

Shriners are also well-known for the Shriner Children's Hospitals but Clarke noted that the proceeds from the 2022 circus weekend will support the Kazim Shrine directly, rather than a philanthropic cause.

"The money from this event goes to our operating budget ... which in turn helps us do the wonderful things we do. ... This keeps our lights on in our building," Clarke said.

The Shriners aren't just about philanthropy, though; the circus act and clowning around serve another, equally important purpose. As a description in the weekend's circus program explained, Shriners International is a fraternal organization "based on fun and philanthropy."

"We're here to help people and make sure they have fun," Clarke said.

And after the hardships of the last couple years, that's a message anyone can get behind.