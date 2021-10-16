Kelley: Our second Secular Society Fellow, Heather Rousseau, will focus on the region's newest arrivals

Rousseau has done her homework, and in fact produced two Sunday front-page articles on this general topic in the months before the coronavirus pandemic (not an easy feat for a photojournalist whose schedule is routinely packed with photo and video shoots). Those installments focused on immigrant families from Nepal and Sudan, and how they had made their new lives in the Roanoke Valley.

“It’s so powerful to learn about individuals who have experienced these things and who are now our neighbors,” Rousseau said.

Indeed. There are many great stories to tell, and I hope that you, as readers, look forward to seeing and reading Heather’s work as much as I do.

While she’s on the fellowship, Rousseau’s salary and expenses will be covered by the Secular Society. The Roanoke Times will hire and fund a replacement photojournalist on a one-year contract, and Rousseau will be able to return to her position at the end of the year.

“I want to express my gratitude and appreciation to be able to do this,” Rousseau told me, of the Secular Society fellowship.