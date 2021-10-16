Kelley: Our second Secular Society Fellow, Heather Rousseau, will focus on the region's newest arrivals

For the past year, staff writer Alison Graham worked on a reporting project focused on Virginia’s troubled social services system. The Roanoke Times published occasional installments of that project culminating in three successive Sundays in September.
Graham’s work was funded by an incredibly generous fellowship from the Blacksburg-based Secular Society. In a time of financial stress and dwindling reporting resources for traditional news organizations like this newspaper, the Secular Society has offered a bulwark in the form of a three-year grant to fund in-depth reporting and to help develop talented female journalists.
Graham’s yearlong fellowship wound down earlier this month and she has started work on a new beat focused on health care and technology businesses. In the past week Graham wrote a news obituary of a beloved longtime greeter at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, an update on the hepatitis A outbreak from a Roanoke restaurant chain and an account of the dedication of the expansion at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke.
Now I am pleased to announce our second Secular Society Fellowship recipient: Heather Rousseau.
Rousseau, 41, has been a photojournalist with The Roanoke Times since 2015. She is originally from Michigan, where she worked as a journalist after graduating from the College for Creative Studies in Detroit. She’s also reported for newspapers in Colorado and Indiana, and earned a master’s degree from Ohio University.
Rousseau will spend the coming year telling the stories of immigrants and refugees who are either already in the Roanoke and New River valleys, or soon to arrive, particularly refugees in the wake of the end of U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan.
This topic has fascinated Rousseau for years, sparked in part by her own love of travel and interacting with other cultures. Early in her career, Rousseau undertook a reporting trip to Nepal, where she produced a story on Tibetan refugees living in Nepal. While working for the Aspen Daily News, Rousseau also did a long-term project on the immigrant community in Basalt, Colorado.
“There’s so much diversity in Roanoke and we’ve had multiple waves of refugees coming in over the years, and The Roanoke Times has been reporting on it,” Rousseau told me, specifically citing work in the early 2000s by former staffers Beth Macy and Josh Meltzer. To that, I would add the important work on immigrant communities in the valley by former staffers Kevin Kittredge and Stephanie Klein-Davis in the late 1990s, as a wave of refugees arrived from the war in the Balkans.
Rousseau has done her homework, and in fact produced two Sunday front-page articles on this general topic in the months before the coronavirus pandemic (not an easy feat for a photojournalist whose schedule is routinely packed with photo and video shoots). Those installments focused on immigrant families from Nepal and Sudan, and how they had made their new lives in the Roanoke Valley.
She looked out the car window seeing the Blue Ridge Mountains for the first time.
“It’s so powerful to learn about individuals who have experienced these things and who are now our neighbors,” Rousseau said.
Indeed. There are many great stories to tell, and I hope that you, as readers, look forward to seeing and reading Heather’s work as much as I do.
While she’s on the fellowship, Rousseau’s salary and expenses will be covered by the Secular Society. The Roanoke Times will hire and fund a replacement photojournalist on a one-year contract, and Rousseau will be able to return to her position at the end of the year.
“I want to express my gratitude and appreciation to be able to do this,” Rousseau told me, of the Secular Society fellowship.
I would echo that, and also express gratitude for the efforts of former Roanoke Times journalist Luanne Rife and retired editor Caroline Glickman to work with the Secular Society to create the fellowship in 2020, and to my former colleague Megan Schnabel, who was the primary editor for Graham’s project. Rife and Schnabel have since left the newspaper and are integral to the Cardinal News online startup.
If you have a story idea related to immigration or refugees, please reach out to Rousseau at heather.rousseau@roanoke.com
Brian Kelley, a journalist for more than 35 years, is the editor of The Roanoke Times. Contact him at brian.kelley@roanoke.com or 540-981-3377.