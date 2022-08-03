 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kitchen fire causes injury, $4,500 in damages to Roanoke home

  • 0

An accidental grease fire in someone’s kitchen injured them Tuesday, the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said.

Crews responding to a call about a structure fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Avenue Southwest found a small blaze in the kitchen of a home, according to a press release.

The occupant of the residence suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. But the home sustained about $4,500 in damages.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said in its press release that people should keep a pot lid nearby when cooking.

“If a small grease fire starts in a pan, smother the flames by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the burner,” the press release advised. “Do not move the pan. To keep the fire from restarting, leave the lid on until the pan has cooled completely.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan women gradually disappearing from public life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert