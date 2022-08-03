Kitchen fire causes injury, $4,500 in damages to Roanoke home

An accidental grease fire in someone’s kitchen injured them Tuesday, the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said.

Crews responding to a call about a structure fire in the 1500 block of Roanoke Avenue Southwest found a small blaze in the kitchen of a home, according to a press release.

The occupant of the residence suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. But the home sustained about $4,500 in damages.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said in its press release that people should keep a pot lid nearby when cooking.

“If a small grease fire starts in a pan, smother the flames by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the burner,” the press release advised. “Do not move the pan. To keep the fire from restarting, leave the lid on until the pan has cooled completely.”