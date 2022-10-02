Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg presents gift cards to three schools

As a continuation of the Clothe a Child Program and the School Supplies Program, Oliver Lewis, MCPS Administrator of Family Engagement and a Kiwanis member, and Kiwanian Ernie Wade presented $550 Walmart gift cards to three Montgomery County Schools.

Receiving the cards were: Principal of CHS, Gene Jones; School Counselor of Montgomery Central, Ann Lawson; and Principal of Belview Elementary School, Chris Hewitt.

These two programs were started several years ago at all the Christiansburg schools to serve those in need, and are ongoing programs. Once the schools use up the funds on the cards, they let the Kiwanis Club know and the cards are replaced. The Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg funds the cards for $500 and Walmart adds $50.

Funding for service projects such as these is generated by fundraising events which include the Kiwanis Wilderness Trail Festival, held the third Saturday of September each year.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time. The Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg has provided service to our local community since its charter was granted in 1949.

- Submitted by Ernie Wade