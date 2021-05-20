Kiwanis introduce new 'owner' of Mill Mountain Star

Sam Lionberger III has watched the Mill Mountain Star change colors since he was a youngster.
Growing up on the southwest side of the star, Lionberger, 55, remembers when it was turned red for awareness of traffic fatalities, and red, white and blue for July 4 and other special days.
His family took trips up Mill Mountain to the zoo and the star. His daughters even took prom pictures at the star.
Lionberger, CEO of Lionberger Construction Co., can now — for the next year at least — claim ownership of the star.
He was the highest bidder in the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke’s live auction of the star May 8.
To him that means marketing his fourth-generation family business, Lionberger Construction Co., on a plaque at the foot of the star; promoting the star in his construction enterprise; and bringing attention to the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke and the Roanoke Valley.
“We also are going to do some neat things for our employees,” he added.
His $1,450 bid beat out eight others during the auction, which was part of the club’s annual pancake breakfast and auction fundraiser.
Bidding started at $250 and rose in $150 increments as eight bidders sought to adopt the star for a year.
“We certainly were willing to chance it a little farther,” Lionberger said, noting that the auction would benefit the Kiwanis Club’s community service projects.
He admits to being a Kiwanian who thought that the idea of auctioning the star was crazy, thinking there was no way the city’s parks and recreation department, which maintains the star, would consent to such a marketing scheme.
But he now views the star auction as a good marketing tool for his company and for the city. He estimates that the Kiwanis Club, which also does a cleanup project around the star and nearby Mill Mountain Zoo, will draw more bidders next year as the result of his “ownership.”
The live Zoom auction was the newest twist in the Kiwanis’ Pancake and Auction Day, which for 26 years has been the main source of the thousands of dollars that the organization uses to support scholarships, nonprofit agencies and organizations, and community service projects.
The auctions brought in $5,955 toward the total $41,500 cleared after expenses for the all-you-can eat, drive-thru breakfast. Records show that 575 cars went through the breakfast line.
More than 100 people volunteered for duties ranging from taking tickets to serving food and drinks to washing cooking utensils. That number includes 25 members of nine high school Key Clubs — the “cavalry over the hill to save the day,” according to Jeff Leatherwood, volunteer coordinator.
“Our most profitable year previously — 2019 — saw the net slightly exceed $40,000,” said John Montgomery, club treasurer. “Suffice to say, this year has been a grand success.”
