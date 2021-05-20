Kiwanis introduce new 'owner' of Mill Mountain Star

“We certainly were willing to chance it a little farther,” Lionberger said, noting that the auction would benefit the Kiwanis Club’s community service projects.

He admits to being a Kiwanian who thought that the idea of auctioning the star was crazy, thinking there was no way the city’s parks and recreation department, which maintains the star, would consent to such a marketing scheme.

But he now views the star auction as a good marketing tool for his company and for the city. He estimates that the Kiwanis Club, which also does a cleanup project around the star and nearby Mill Mountain Zoo, will draw more bidders next year as the result of his “ownership.”

The live Zoom auction was the newest twist in the Kiwanis’ Pancake and Auction Day, which for 26 years has been the main source of the thousands of dollars that the organization uses to support scholarships, nonprofit agencies and organizations, and community service projects.

The auctions brought in $5,955 toward the total $41,500 cleared after expenses for the all-you-can eat, drive-thru breakfast. Records show that 575 cars went through the breakfast line.