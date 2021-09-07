Labor Day-related increase in COVID cases could still be coming, Roanoke health director warns

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts saw roughly 808 new diagnoses of COVID-19 over the past seven days, an increase from last week's total of 715 new cases.

But in her weekly briefing on the virus in the area, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the districts, cautioned that the most recent numbers might skew higher later, due to the Labor Day holiday and potential testing delays.

Morrow also issued a reminder to parents of children — particularly kids under the age of 12 who are still not eligible to be vaccinated — that the delta variant is disproportionately impacting young people.

"It seems that a lot of parents are not necessarily understanding that when their children are in quarantine, that doesn't just mean they need to stay home from school — that means they need to stay home," she said, and warned of the prospect of virus transmission outside the school setting.

"If your child is [in] isolation because they have COVID, they must stay in their room, separated to the extent possible ... from household contacts" and from social gatherings such as birthday parties and sporting events, she said. "There's just too much disease activity going on."