Lake launch: Bald eagle soars again at Claytor Lake

More than 100 people gathered to witness the release of a male bald eagle at Claytor Lake State Park on Wednesday.
The bird was estimated to be at least 5 years old and was treated for lead poisoning and related health issues by staff at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro.
The bird was discovered Oct. 14 at the Pulaski County landfill near Dublin. Giles County animal control officer Bill Ahern facilitated the bird’s rescue and transport to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke County for evaluation. The Southwest facility partners with the Wildlife Center of Virginia for the treatment and rehabilitation of wildlife.
— The Roanoke Times