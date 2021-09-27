Lakefront community rezoned by Franklin County

The Idlewood Shores community at Smith Mountain Lake was rezoned Tuesday to block short term rentals, following a split vote from the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.

Efforts to rezone the community have been ongoing since May when one of its residents, James Crean, applied to the county for a short-term rental. Due to the community being zoned A1 (agricultural), the homeowner was allowed to use his home as a short term rental if provided with a special use permit from the county.

While the application failed in May, partly due to pushback from several neighbors, the homeowners association created a covenant to prohibit short-term rentals and requested a rezone to R1 (residential), which forbids them. Residents also stated that the zoning classification was more in line with the community.

“The definition of A1 does not apply to our subdivision,” said David Metzger, a resident of Idlewood Shores who spoke at the Sept. 21 public hearing on the issue. He said more than 85% of the neighborhood had signed a document supporting the rezone and any new restrictions that come with it.

The Franklin County Planning Commission applied for the rezoning on behalf of Idlewood Shores residents. The community came to the commission in July to request the rezone.