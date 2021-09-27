Lakefront community rezoned by Franklin County

The Idlewood Shores community at Smith Mountain Lake was rezoned Tuesday to block short term rentals, following a split vote from the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
Efforts to rezone the community have been ongoing since May when one of its residents, James Crean, applied to the county for a short-term rental. Due to the community being zoned A1 (agricultural), the homeowner was allowed to use his home as a short term rental if provided with a special use permit from the county.
While the application failed in May, partly due to pushback from several neighbors, the homeowners association created a covenant to prohibit short-term rentals and requested a rezone to R1 (residential), which forbids them. Residents also stated that the zoning classification was more in line with the community.
“The definition of A1 does not apply to our subdivision,” said David Metzger, a resident of Idlewood Shores who spoke at the Sept. 21 public hearing on the issue. He said more than 85% of the neighborhood had signed a document supporting the rezone and any new restrictions that come with it.
The Franklin County Planning Commission applied for the rezoning on behalf of Idlewood Shores residents. The community came to the commission in July to request the rezone.
While the planning commission agreed to move forward with the rezone, members gave tepid support during a vote Sept. 14. Members voted 4-2 in favor or recommending the rezone with one member absent. Members who voted against recommending the rezone opposed rezoning the property to another classification that would further restrict the rights of property owners in the subdivision.
Jim Colby, Gills Creek District representative on the planning commission, spoke in favor of the rezoning at the Sept. 21 public hearing. He said the rezone had overwhelming support from the community and the change would put the community more in line with others nearby.
Attorney Jim Gilbert, representing Crean, spoke out against the rezoning at the public hearing. He said all the efforts to rezone the community have stemmed from Crean’s application for a special use permit for a short term rental.
“The only reason why we are here is because one person asked to rent his property on a short term basis which he had the legal right to do,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said the application for the special use permit was not passed by the county. He said that showed that the process worked for the community and the county should not try to fix a process that is not broken.
Following the public hearing, Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith made the motion to rezone the community. She said that A1 is a default classification that doesn’t fit for many of the communities in the county.
“This rezoning is a correction that needs to be made,” Smith said.
Rocky Mount District representative Mike Carter agreed with Smith. He said the community is improperly zoned and should be classified as R1.