Lakefront development approved by Franklin County Board of Supervisors

ROCKY MOUNT – The Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved plans for a new subdivision just south of Hales Ford Bridge in Moneta on Tuesday. The development, proposed by Willard Investment Properties, would include 30 single-family homes and a commercial lot along Virginia 122.

The 30-acre property at one time was supposed to be the site of a much larger development. Bridgewater Pointe Partners rezoned the property in 2005 with plans to develop condominium units, townhouses and single-family dwellings.

The proposal was halted after the developers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2008 during the economic downturn. Willard Properties acquired the property in a foreclosure sale in 2012.

"We had it on the market for several years and finally said, 'you know what, we would like to start developing again in Franklin County,'" said Ron Willard II during the meeting on Tuesday. Willard Properties has developed multiple properties in Franklin County and specifically the Smith Mountain Lake area.

Just last year Willard Properties came to the Franklin County Planning Commission for a proposal of 42 homes on the 30-acre property. The plans for that development were later scrapped.

Lots in the subdivision proposal introduced on Tuesday will range in size from 0.3-acre to 3.5 acres with five lots allowing guest houses all along the shoreline of Smith Mountain Lake. The planning commission gave its approval to the development at a meeting last week.

The company requested to fast-track the steps needed to get the development approved. Usually, there is a month wait between meeting with the planning commission and the board of supervisors. Willard said he wanted to move as quickly as possible with the project as concern of a future recession looms.

Supervisors had little criticism of the project on Tuesday. Many thanked Willard for returning to development after several years of absence.

"I very much appreciate you and your family's reinvestment in Franklin County," said Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith.

Smith did request that the development, planned for just south of Hales Ford Bridge, would have a way to safely cross over Virginia 122 that would allow easy access to nearby Bridgewater Plaza. Willard agreed that plans for the development would include some type of pathway for pedestrians to the commercial property.

Willard also stated that the development would not allow short-term rentals. The rentals have become a hot-button issue in recent years in Franklin County as many lakefront property owners are against them.

Supervisors voted 6-0-1 to approve the proposal. Snow Creek District representative Leland Mitchell abstained from the vote.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.