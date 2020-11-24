Lame duck's pardoned turkeys will not be Hokie-bound

Amid the swan song of a lame duck administration, you can chalk up another norm that’s been busted: The presidential turkeys are avoiding the Hokie Bird this year.
Since 2016, turkeys pardoned by the U.S. president for Thanksgiving have gone home to roost at Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus.
Bread and Butter (2019) and Peas and Carrots (2018) remain alive and well at Gobblers Rest, a squat, white livestock pavilion off Plantation Road.
This year, they will not be joined by Corn and Cob.
“It’s not an issue of not wanting them to go there,” said Beth Breeding, a spokeswoman with the National Turkey Federation. “It’s because they’re from Iowa, and they’re going back home.”
Iowa State University will take care of the birds — which were raised by the federation’s chairman, an Iowa farmer — through their retirement.
Tech and the National Turkey Federation agreed earlier this year that it was time for another school to host the presidential turkeys, Zeke Barlow, a university spokesman, said in an email.
“It was never the intent to have the turkeys come here forever,” Barlow wrote. “We worked with Iowa State to go over how we have had great success with the turkeys over the years and can't wait to hear how much fun they have with them.”
Breeding noted that Tech is not completely out of the picture.
“We look forward to working with Virginia Tech in the future,” she said. “I’m a Hokie myself, so the bond’s never broken.”
At a ceremony Tuesday at the Rose Garden, the U.S. president gave a pardon to Corn, who was chosen over Cob via a White House Twitter poll in a landslide 54% to 46% vote. (Cob will also be spared.)
“After today's ceremony these birds will retire under the care of skilled veterinarians at Iowa State University — a tremendous university — in Ames,” the president said. “Once there, people of all ages will be able to visit them and learn about poultry science, veterinary medicine and the noble American tradition of farming. We love our farmers, I’ll tell you.”
The president has previously used the turkey pardon ceremony to crack wise about the erosion of U.S. democracy, comparing Bread and Butter to witnesses in the U.S. House impeachment inquiry, and claiming Carrots refused to concede the election that determined Peas would get pardoned.
But on Tuesday the president refrained from referencing such unrest directly.
He remarked on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rise above 30,000 points, which skyrocketed in part on news that his administration would cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.
The president also praised promising news about several vaccines for the coronavirus, which he called “the China virus.”
After the pardon, the president and first lady walked back toward the White House. A reporter asked if the president would issue a pardon for himself before leaving office. He smiled and waved and disappeared into the White House as a string version of “God Bless America” played.
