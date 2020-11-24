Lame duck's pardoned turkeys will not be Hokie-bound

Amid the swan song of a lame duck administration, you can chalk up another norm that’s been busted: The presidential turkeys are avoiding the Hokie Bird this year.

Since 2016, turkeys pardoned by the U.S. president for Thanksgiving have gone home to roost at Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus.

Bread and Butter (2019) and Peas and Carrots (2018) remain alive and well at Gobblers Rest, a squat, white livestock pavilion off Plantation Road.

This year, they will not be joined by Corn and Cob.

“It’s not an issue of not wanting them to go there,” said Beth Breeding, a spokeswoman with the National Turkey Federation. “It’s because they’re from Iowa, and they’re going back home.”

Iowa State University will take care of the birds — which were raised by the federation’s chairman, an Iowa farmer — through their retirement.

Tech and the National Turkey Federation agreed earlier this year that it was time for another school to host the presidential turkeys, Zeke Barlow, a university spokesman, said in an email.