Land conservation fund will support Black community center in Pulaski

An African American history, education and community center being planned in Pulaski will receive $160,000 from a pool of state money that previously was used for land conservation.
The Virginia Outdoors Foundation recently announced that the Calfee Training School and the T.G. Howard Community Center received grants from its Open Space Lands Preservation Trust Fund.
The adjacent buildings, which are currently vacant, will benefit from the foundation’s new priority of providing public access in urban areas and communities that it has not served in the past.
While the foundation will continue to support traditional land-conservation efforts, “we really want to have projects that benefit more people,” said deputy director Martha Little.
After laws governing the Preservation Trust Fund were amended earlier this year by the General Assembly, the foundation’s board of directors adopted the broader mission of supporting community-based outdoor recreation and education.
The school and community center in downtown Pulaski each received $80,000, which will be used to help restore what is described as “the centerpiece of a potential African American historic district.”
Although the projects are separate, they will share a similar mission as they operate side by side, said Mickey Hickman, president of the Calfee Community and Cultural Center.
Established in the late 1800s to educate Black children, the Calfee school will be renovated into a museum and child day-care center. Plans also call for office space and an event center in the 13,000-square-foot building.
The goal is to preserve the memory of a school “where I received an excellent education in spite of the segregated, unequal society in which I grew up,” Hickman wrote in a letter requesting funding from the foundation.
A lawsuit seeking educational equality for the school’s students was one of the legal victories that led up to the historic Brown v. Board of Education case in 1954. The school building was then used by a variety of public and private tenants before closing in 2010.
On an adjacent lot, the T.G. Howard Community Center was established by a Black minister in the early 1960s, when the local YMCA was still segregated. It soon became the focal point for African American recreation, political events, education and job training before closing in 2013.
Renewed public interest in the community center and school led to the formation of two nonprofit groups that have been raising money to renovate and reopen the buildings. Hickman said more than $2 million is needed for the school’s renovation, which he hopes will be completed in 2022.
A community organization has expressed interest in rebuilding a bridge that once crossed Track Fork, connecting the center with the Calfee School property, according to the outdoors foundation.
The $160,000 from the foundation, which will be used for planning and other preliminary work, is part of $750,000 awarded to nine projects statewide this year through the trust fund.
In Rockbridge County, $85,000 will be used to acquire 48 acres of land adjacent to the House Mountain Reserve, which the foundation said will protect the viewshed from a nearby trail leading to the summit.
Later this year, the foundation will award a total of $1 million from a different source — a mitigation fund intended to compensate for forest fragmentation and other environmental damage caused by construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Mountain Valley agreed in 2018 to pay Virginia $27.5 million, which went to several conservation groups for disbursement. The outdoors foundation received the largest share, $15 million, about half of which has been designated.
Little said community-based projects in localities crossed by the pipeline will be eligible for the third round of grants. More information will be provided at a Sept. 3 webinar. The deadline for applications is Nov. 20.