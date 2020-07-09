Land conservation fund will support Black community center in Pulaski

Established in the late 1800s to educate Black children, the Calfee school will be renovated into a museum and child day-care center. Plans also call for office space and an event center in the 13,000-square-foot building.

The goal is to preserve the memory of a school “where I received an excellent education in spite of the segregated, unequal society in which I grew up,” Hickman wrote in a letter requesting funding from the foundation.

A lawsuit seeking educational equality for the school’s students was one of the legal victories that led up to the historic Brown v. Board of Education case in 1954. The school building was then used by a variety of public and private tenants before closing in 2010.

On an adjacent lot, the T.G. Howard Community Center was established by a Black minister in the early 1960s, when the local YMCA was still segregated. It soon became the focal point for African American recreation, political events, education and job training before closing in 2013.

Renewed public interest in the community center and school led to the formation of two nonprofit groups that have been raising money to renovate and reopen the buildings. Hickman said more than $2 million is needed for the school’s renovation, which he hopes will be completed in 2022.