Landowners hopeful that U.S. Supreme Court will hear Mountain Valley Pipeline case

A long-running legal dispute over a corporate venture’s authority to seize private property for a natural gas pipeline has reached the U.S. Supreme Court, where landowners see signs of hope.

The Supreme Court has so far declined to dismiss an appeal by three couples whose land was taken by eminent domain for construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which passes through the New River and Roanoke valleys.

Inaction by the high court comes at a time when it has denied appeals in other cases considered at the same time — and suggests the justices have decided to put the case on hold until separate but similar cases can be decided, according to an attorney for the landowners.

“The case has overcome a major hurdle,” said Mia Yugo, a Roanoke attorney who represents property owners who are contesting the court-approved taking of their land for the pipeline.

Each year, the Supreme Court gets more than 8,000 requests to hear an appeal, but declines to do so in about 99% of them.

“So, the odds are typically stacked against you,” Yugo said. “But landowners may yet defy the odds.”

On Jan. 6, the court held a conference to consider the Mountain Valley case along with about 350 others. One-line orders denying most of the appeals were issued the following week, and again this week.

Yugo’s case did not appear on the list of denials, leading her to believe it has caught the court’s attention.

In their lawsuit, landowners argued that Congress improperly allowed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to give eminent domain powers to private ventures once their projects were approved, which the commission did for Mountain Valley in 2017.

A Washington, D.C., federal judge ruled in 2020 that he lacked jurisdiction to decide the case, and the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia upheld his decision last year.

The Natural Gas Act requires lawsuits such as Yugo’s to be filed in a federal appellate court, a three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals ruled. That happened in a similar challenge brought by other landowners, which was denied in 2019.

Yugo is now asking the Supreme Court to reverse the appellate court’s finding.

In a motion filed late last month, she asked the court to place the case on hold until it decides two other cases that raise similar issues. A decision in those cases is expected by June.

Mountain Valley opposed the request. “This court should not entertain a belated effort by the petitioners to reimagine their case,” attorneys for the joint venture of energy companies building the pipeline wrote.

There has been no official order placing the case on hold, which Yugo said is not unusual in the relatively few times it happened.

Should the landowners ultimately prevail, it is not clear what impact their case would have on the 303-mile pipeline. But it threatens to be yet another complication for the project, construction of which has been repeatedly delayed by other legal challenges to its government permits.