Landslide damages Orange Avenue business
Roanoke Fire-EMS responded Tuesday morning to a landslide affecting an Orange Avenue business.

Crews responded to the landslide at Southern Classic Auto Wash at 950 Orange Ave. N.E. at 6:19 a.m. An officer saw the damage while driving into work and called it in, according to information shared on the Roanoke Fire-EMS Twitter account.

No injuries were reported, but the department indicated that the building has been condemned and declared a total loss.

