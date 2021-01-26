Landslide damages Orange Avenue business

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded Tuesday morning to a landslide affecting an Orange Avenue business.
Crews responded to the landslide at Southern Classic Auto Wash at 950 Orange Ave. N.E. at 6:19 a.m. An officer saw the damage while driving into work and called it in, according to information shared on the Roanoke Fire-EMS Twitter account.
No injuries were reported, but the department indicated that the building has been condemned and declared a total loss.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Casey Fabris
Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.