Work is ongoing to refurbish Hokie Stone on the west side of Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium. Approximately 1,200 tons of stone is involved in the project, prompted by the weather and time impacts on the mortar that holds the stone in place. Approximately half the stone will remain in place with repointed mortar joints; the remainder will be replaced and recycled, according to the university. Work began in December and is expected to continue through the end of the year. The work will be scheduled to accommodate the use of the stadium during the time of the work. The expected project cost is approximately $5 million.