Larceny, assault, drug suspect found standing atop train, Pulaski police say

Pulaski police answered a call about a train-jumper Friday and found a shirtless, shoeless man carrying suspected methamphetamine “had taken over radio communications on the train,” a town news release reported.

Joshua Rodney Isbill, 28, of Pulaski County, was arrested after town officers found him standing on top of a train near Warden Springs Road, the news release said.

The unusual incident began with a call that a man wearing only blue jeans was seen leaping onto a train, the news release said. Police were then notified that the suspect had taken over the train’s radio.

Isbill was taken into custody and investigators learned he allegedly stole a John Deere tractor from a nearby farm before going to the train.

Isbill was charged with two counts of grand larceny — one for the tractor and one for items taken from the train — and trespassing on a railroad car. He also was charged with possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. And he was wanted on an assault charge, police said.

Isbill was being held Friday without bail in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

