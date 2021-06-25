Large grant to keep Blacksburg rolling toward electric fleet

The town of Blacksburg is getting another jolt of major government grant funding to allow it to significantly grow its existing number of electric buses.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced Friday the awarding of a $5.1 million grant to allow Blacksburg Transit to buy new electric buses and charging equipment, a move the federal agency will help fulfill efforts to improve service reliability and air quality for residents.
“Public transit connects people to jobs, services and loved ones — and when our transit buses produce low or zero emissions, it’s an even bigger win for communities,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “There is overwhelming demand to support low and no emission transit all around the country — both in rural and urban areas — and meeting this need is a matter of climate responsibility and public health.”
The grant for BT is one of 49 projects in 46 states and territories selected to receive a total of $182 million through a program that funds the deployment of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses and supporting facilities.
The grant also builds on Blacksburg’s deployment in April of its first ever group of electric buses and inches the town closer to a goal to eventually switch to an entirely electric fleet.
BT Director Tom Fox said the federal grant will be matched with other funds to bring the total to roughly $6 million, covering the cost of 5 electric buses. He said the town was also recently awarded an additional $12 million from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to fund 12 more electric buses.
Fox said it typically takes about 18 months to manufacture a bus. Counting the five vehicles deployed about two months ago, the town so far is set to have a total of 22 electric buses, he said.
Fox said earlier this year that BT has a fleet of 53 heavy duty buses.
The recent funding drew praise from U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
“We’re pleased that this funding will be used to support much-needed upgrades to BT’s fleet and infrastructure,” the two lawmakers said in a joint statement. “These federal dollars will help provide people in Southwest Virginia with more clean and reliable transportation options.”