Large grant to keep Blacksburg rolling toward electric fleet

The town of Blacksburg is getting another jolt of major government grant funding to allow it to significantly grow its existing number of electric buses.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced Friday the awarding of a $5.1 million grant to allow Blacksburg Transit to buy new electric buses and charging equipment, a move the federal agency will help fulfill efforts to improve service reliability and air quality for residents.

“Public transit connects people to jobs, services and loved ones — and when our transit buses produce low or zero emissions, it’s an even bigger win for communities,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “There is overwhelming demand to support low and no emission transit all around the country — both in rural and urban areas — and meeting this need is a matter of climate responsibility and public health.”

The grant for BT is one of 49 projects in 46 states and territories selected to receive a total of $182 million through a program that funds the deployment of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses and supporting facilities.

