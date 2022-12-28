Largest Roanoke apartment development proposed

A developer is applying for permission to construct 16 apartment buildings on more than 50 acres, along with a clubhouse, dog park and pool, in northeast Roanoke.

At 768 units, it would constitute the largest apartment community ever constructed in the Roanoke Valley if built as planned. The current largest, Pebble Creek in Roanoke County, has 636 units, according to a real estate database kept by Poe & Cronk.

Roanoke's planning director said a rezoning request filed Nov. 28 by TPB Enterprises LLC, a Lynchburg construction and development company, looked acceptable so far and predicted that if the staff developed new concerns, they would likely be relatively minor ones.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled Jan. 9 before the city Planning Commission, which will recommend a course of action to the City Council.

"It's very positive that they want to invest and have found a place to invest in Roanoke," Planning Director Chris Chittum said Wednesday. "Bringing this number of new housing units into our housing mix is very positive and will be beneficial really throughout our housing market. We do have a documented shortage of housing. This will make a dent in that shortage for sure."

The proposed site sits north of Orange Avenue Northeast between the 324-unit District Vue apartment community that opened in 2019 and Statesman Industrial Park. It's two miles east of the Berglund Center and about an eight-minute drive from downtown.

About 30 nearby residents examined the proposal several weeks ago at a meeting initiated by the company and came away positive, Wildwood Civic League President Chris Craft said.

“As long as they keep their promises, we're for it,” Craft said.

Craft said much of the site is a former farm. Residents would like to see new businesses open along Orange Avenue as TPB plans, but oppose any more fast food establishments, he said.

The company plans to create a signaled, four-way intersection at Orange Avenue and Mecca Street, with one leg as the main entrance to the future apartment community. Mecca Street will be realigned to make that work, according to the proposal. For another way in and out, crews will connect the future community to Manning Road Northeast, according to the proposal.

TPB will spread its 16 four-story buildings on the former farmland north of Orange Avenue, but set them back from the road to create space for restaurants and stores whose names have not yet been announced. TPB has options to buy all the land required, including a closed Jersey Lily’s Roadhouse restaurant location south of Orange Avenue at Mecca Street, according to Daniel Cyrus, development manager for Thomas Builders, the construction arm of TPB.

Cyrus described some of the features planned inside the one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Each will have granite or solid-surface counters, fine interior trim including crown molding and luxury vinyl tile flooring, Cyrus said.

Residents will enter the buildings through secure doors and ride elevators up to enclosed corridors monitored by security cameras, he said. The grounds, which Cyrus described as "walkable," will be "heavily" landscaped, the proposal said. Cyrus estimated the owner will provide parking for 1,380 vehicles. There will be electric vehicle charging points as well.

The clubhouse will have a gym, business center, co-working space, coffee bar, entertainment room, indoor bike storage and pool, according to the proposal.

TPB will charge a market-rate rent for the units, which the company is billing as “attainable luxury” homes, Cyrus said. The rental rates have not been disclosed.

Six apartment buildings in the first phase would be scheduled to be completed in 2026, when crews would start on the second phase, comprised of 10 buildings, Cyrus said. TPB has seen a report that says the valley is experiencing a shortage of 2,500 housing units, he said.

“By and large we’ve heard positive comments from people,” Cyrus said. “They understand there’s a huge need for housing in the area.”

Other new rental housing is going in. A new complex at Hershberger Road and Interstate 581 will bump up the apartment supply by 339 units.