A federal appeals court reluctantly agreed Friday that it no longer has the power to stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The last remaining legal challenges of permits issued for the hotly debated pipeline were dismissed by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that a law passed by Congress fast-tracking the project left it with no other choice.

“Here, Congress has removed our jurisdiction to hear the merits of the present petitions,” a three-judge panel’s unanimous opinion stated.

Late last month, the U.S Supreme Court lifted a stay imposed by the Fourth Circuit, allowing construction of the long-delayed natural gas pipeline to resume.

But until Friday, there was a chance — or at least a hope for pipeline opponents — that the lower court would agree with arguments made by environmental groups: that Congress violated the separation of powers outlined in the U.S. Constitution by encroaching on the authority of the courts.

That question is no longer one for the Fourth Circuit, which in the past has repeatedly stuck down Mountain Valley’s government permits, ruling they did not adequately protect the environment.

While conceding it no longer has jurisdiction, the court questioned how that came to be.

“There can be no mistake,” Judge Roger Gregory wrote in a concurring opinion, that the court was bound by a law he called “a blueprint for the construction of a natural gas pipeline by legislative fiat.”

Part of a broader law that raised the U.S. debt ceiling to avert a government default, a provision called Section 324 ordered federal agencies to approve all remaining permits for the pipeline and removed the Fourth Circuit’s authority to hear any challenges.

Gregory expressed fears that Congress had undermined the Constitution “and, in the process, it has made the court an accessory to its deeds.”

“If that is so, I wonder if Section 324 is a harbinger of erosion not just to the environment, but to our republic,” Gregory wrote. “That, only our Supreme Court can decide.”

Judge Stephanie Thacker raised similar concerns in her own concurring opinion.

“Congress’s use of its authority threatens to disturb the balance of power between co-equal branches of government,” Thacker wrote. “This case makes clear that the line is fine and perhaps were are getting far too close to tipping the balance of power.”

Mountain Valley and its supporters argue that a project vital to the county’s energy security had been caught up for far too long in a regulatory and legal abyss.

“Congress and President Biden declared the timely completion of construction and operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline as being in the national interest,” Mountain Valley spokeswoman Natalie Cox said Friday, adding that the pipeline should be completed this year.

The law is valid, its supporters say, in part because it allows any challenge of its constitutionality to be filed with a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C.

After the legislation was signed by President Joe Biden, Mountain Valley asked the Fourth Circuit to dismiss both cases.

The pipeline, which passes through the New River and Roanoke valleys, has long been opposed by those who say muddy runoff from construction is polluting nearby streams and rivers.

And once the project is completed, opponents say, the natural gas it will carry will only worsen what is already a global climate change crisis.

“We are deeply saddened and concerned that Mountain Valley has been granted the ability to sidestep critical conservation protections and silence the voices of community members in harm’s way,” Jamie Williams, president of The Wilderness Society, said in a statement.

The Wilderness Society, one of the groups involved in the case, has not made a decision yet on whether it will appeal to the nation’s highest court, a spokesperson said.