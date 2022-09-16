Last member of Roanoke street gang to be sentenced gets 6-plus years

The last — and the least culpable — member of a Roanoke street gang to be sentenced in federal court received a prison term of six years and eight months Friday.

Chauncey Dion Levesy was given credit for assisting authorities in their investigation of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, which was responsible for widespread drug dealing and violence that claimed the lives of two young men.

Levesy was not directly involved with those murders. The 28-year-old pleaded guilty three years ago to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to kill another young man who managed to escape the gang’s reach.

U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski was told during Friday’s hearing that Levesy’s early cooperation was essential in securing the convictions of three other gang members, who were sentenced last month to 40, 37 and 36 years in prison.

“As soon as he got on board, everything began to fall in place,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Coleman Adams said.

Since then, Levesy has faced threats from gang members. He is currently assigned to a witness protection program for inmates, and his exact whereabouts are a mystery even to defense attorney Paul Beers.

In asking for a 40-month jail sentence — which would have essentially amounted to the time his client has already served — Beers said that more cooperation from insiders is needed if Roanoke is to break the cycle of street violence that has been attributed in part to the Rollin’ 30s.

“We ought to give incentive to the Chauncey Levesys of the world to come forward and assist law enforcement,” he argued.

While granting a motion for substantial assistance made by prosecutors that lowered Levesy’s punishment under sentencing guidelines, Urbanski based his sentence in part on the crime wave caused by a gang the defendant willfully joined.

“This gang violence, where young men are just killing each other on the streets of our city…it’s senseless, it’s tragic, and it just has to stop,” the judge said.

In June 2017, 17-year-old Nickalas Lee was shot to death — just two weeks after graduating from Patrick Henry High School — as part of a falling out with the Rollin’ 30s, not long after he joined the gang.

The following year, 23-year-old Markel Girty was shot and killed after a dispute broke out about the marijuana he was carrying near the Lansdowne Park public housing complex, where the gang’s drug operation was headquartered in a “trap house.”

Before his sentence was pronounced Friday, Levesy apologized to the families of the victims. “I never intended for no harm to come to them at all,” he said.

Prosecutors have described the Rollin’ 30s as an organized criminal enterprise with links to a national gang from Los Angeles. Its members dressed in blue, observed a highly structured set of rules that included “beat in” initiation rites, and recruited at the city’s high schools for vulnerable young men to join their ranks.

The undisputed leader of the gang, Sean “Denk” Guerrant, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August of 37 years in prison. Two of his top lieutenants, Demonte “Murda” Mack and Trayvone “30” Kasey, were sentenced the same day to 40 and 36 years, respectively.

As they have for all previous court appearances, members of Lee’s adoptive family attended Levesy’s sentencing.

In statements to Urbanski, they recalled a young man who overcame a tough start to life — Lee was born prematurely at a weight of just 2.4 pounds, addicted to the cocaine his mother used during her pregnancy — to become a talented dancer, skater, artist and musician.

Family members are still struggling with the loss of what one called “a beautiful smile and a beautiful soul.”