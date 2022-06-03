Late businessman's vision for Williamson Road apartments now a reality

In 2019 Roanoke Valley business owner Venkat Reddy set out to turn a vacant movie theater he had bought into a small apartment complex on Williamson Road.

It's almost show time three years later. After significant delays due to COVID-19, what’s resulted is a complex of 35 new single-bedroom apartments for rent at $795 to $895 a month, including essential utilities.

Reddy passed away last year, but his project is nearing opening day with features worthy of a chamber ribbon-cutting.

The Lee Theatre Lofts complex won’t solve Roanoke’s housing shortage, but adds nearly three dozen lower-priced units to the supply of rental dwellings – and they could rent quickly. An unscientific check of online housing advertisements shows that few units are available locally in the one-bedroom size, where rents typically fall between $760 and $850.

Anne-Marie Green, president of the Council of Community Services, said her contacts report that “most one bedroom apartments start at over $1,000 a month.”

Reddy, a Roanoke Valley entrepreneur and business owner, saw a need for what his niece called “cost-effective living” spaces in the Williamson Road area that were “all-inclusive,” meaning that the rent included utilities. He found the former Lee Theatre a good fit for the project and bought it in late 2018 for $360,000. The total project price was not released.

Area residents once flocked to the Lee Theatre for first-run movies.

Constructed for $100,000, the equivalent of about $2 million today, the theater opened in 1941. It featured 800 upholstered seats with foam-rubber-padded armrests, air conditioning and the latest sound and projection equipment, The Roanoke Times reported at the time. After decades in mainstream film, the Lee projected adult films on the big screen for several years before it closed in the 1980s.

Reddy previously forecast the units would rent for about $430, about half of what the rent turned out to be. That’s attributable to large increases in materials costs, said his niece Deepa Reddy of Johnson City, Tenn. In addition, a labor shortage made "finding people to get things done...next to impossible,” she said.

But the project is within days of undergoing its final inspection and Reddy’s vision has been realized. The rent at the Lee Theatre Lofts covers electricity, water and sewer, trash and basic internet.

“It’s one bill for everything,” said property manager Jason Craft.

Although there is a common laundry area, each unit contains a kitchen, bathroom, sitting area and single bedroom. The designer gave the tiny living spaces of 300 to 400 square feet some premium touches, such as high ceilings and large bathrooms on the first floor and hardwood floors on the second floor. There are new windows, granite countertops and quality cabinets in each room.

Residents will park on the property, which is near 10th Street and Williamson Road.

The conversion of a former traditional commercial space into housing was a workable business model and may also be in other locations, according to the architect and builder.

“There are a lot of buildings all across Roanoke and Southwest Virginia that could be repurposed” — that’s out-of-use or underused commercial buildings with residential potential as long as the zoning permits, said Husain Alam, president of Alam Design Group. His contractor, Family Builders, handled construction.

Craft is taking applications and showing the units, but won’t schedule anybody to move in until after city inspectors give the all-clear, a decision expected soon, he said. He can be reached at (253) 576-9903.

