Late country songster Tom T. Hall's list of loves included Roanoke College

The late country singer and songwriter Tom T. Hall had a hit single in 1973 with "I Love," a number that listed such delights as little baby ducks, fuzzy pups, tomatoes on the vine, music when it's good.
In one of his final public appearances, Hall proclaimed his love for a distant memory: Roanoke College. He studied there for a while in the early 1960s, before his world-class songwriting talent sent him to Nashville and a Country Music Hall of Fame career.
School officials visited Hall at his Tennessee home, to bestow an honorary degree: Doctor of Fine Arts.
In a video that Roanoke College posted online, Hall, known as "The Storyteller," had one to tell the class of 2020 back in Salem, whose commencement had been delayed a year.
“I have this thing where I wake up some mornings, and I have a vision of the campus of Roanoke College somewhere in my head,” Hall said. “It’s just [in] my thoughts for no reason at all except that I love the place.”
Hall died Friday. Dean Dorathy, of Salem, remembered him fondly. Dorathy moved to Salem in 1964 with her then-husband, King Edward Smith IV, who would soon become one of the nation's most respected radio personalities. Hall, who was working as a disc jockey at WBLU, in Salem, met Smith through the business, and the two quickly became friends, Dorathy said.
Hall, an Army veteran who came to Roanoke College on the GI Bill to study writing, was living at the Goodwin Motel, in Salem. That was about where the Chick-fil-A is on Main Street these days, Dorathy said. He drove a big, pink Cadillac that was dinged-up all over, because Hall was a bad driver.
"Tom used to just hang out at our house all the time and sit on my couch and play guitar and sing some of the songs he wrote," she said.
Dorathy and a girlfriend of hers weren't sure what to make of his songs.
"He was very eccentric," she said. "We thought he was a little bit coo-coo, to be honest, because some of the songs he wrote, they were different."
But King Edward IV — he dropped his last name in the radio booth and on stages with his popular band, The Knights — knew Hall had the goods. Smith had been a road musician before he got into radio, and he had toured with Ray Price and Don Gibson, among others. Many of his ex-bandmates had become successful Nashville record producers, providing Smith with a world of contacts in Music City, Dorathy said.
According to his Country Music Hall of Fame biography, Nashville music publisher Jimmy Keys bought some of Hall's songs, including "D.J. For A Day," which Grand Ole Opry singer Jimmy C. Newman recorded and got into the top 10. The same year that Hall befriended the Smiths, he moved to Nashville.
"Tom had some success" sending his songs from Salem, Dorothy said. "I think [Smith] was a big influence in getting Tom T. to move to Nashville. He said, you don’t need to be in Roanoke, Virginia, writing these songs. You need to be in Nashville, where you play to a record company and push your own."
His first No. 1 hit came the next year, with Johnnie Wright's version of "Hello Vietnam." In 1968, Jeannie C. Riley recorded Hall's "Harper Valley P.T.A.," which would become part of the country music canon.
Hall, who initially aspired only to be a songwriter, wound up recording his own music and becoming a star in his own right. "The Year That Clayton Delaney Died" and "Old Dogs, Children and Watermelon Wine," "Me and Jesus" and "I Like Beer" were among his many hits.
He name-checked The Star City in another hit, "Ode To A Half A Pound Of Ground Round," which opened with this line: "This is the song about the time I nearly starved to death in Roanoke, Virginia."
He may have been referencing that long gone room he rented with this line: "I woke up Wednesday morning in my little motel bed."
Things got much better for Hall, who sometimes returned to the valley to do radio promotion for his songs. Of course, he stopped at the station where Smith pioneered the country music format. It's been known for decades as Star Country.
Smith and his wife would journey to Nashville frequently, as well. Smith received many accolades for his radio work and was even on the Country Music Association board of directors in the late 1970s, Dorathy remembered.
On one mid-1970s trip, Hall invited them to his home in Franklin, Tennessee, and he sent a driver to pick them up at their hotel.
"I've been in a lot of limousines, but it was the biggest limousine I’d ever seen," Dorothy wrote. "We laughed. I said, man, Tom wanted us to ride in style.
"We went to his house, and I teased him about it. I said my goodness, Tom, what about that limousine? He said, there’s a story behind it. … He said that the limousine had been built for [a] man that was running for governor of Tennessee that year. He didn’t win the election, so Tom bought it."
Dorothy hadn't seen Hall in years, since Smith died in 1981, after a series of heart attacks. But she remembered him fondly, and liked his wife, Dixie Hall, too. Dixie Hall, a bluegrass songwriter of note, died in 2015. She believes that Tom T. Hall suffered after her death. The pair wrote many songs together.
"You don’t get over a loss like that," she said. "You learn to live with it. I’m sure that's the way Tom felt, losing Dixie. They were very close."
Though he left the valley more than a half-century ago, rarely to return, Hall apparently felt close to this place where his music career took root. He said as much to a 1987 audience gathered at a Roanoke College-sponsored public forum at a hotel ballroom in Roanoke.