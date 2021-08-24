Late country songster Tom T. Hall's list of loves included Roanoke College

Smith and his wife would journey to Nashville frequently, as well. Smith received many accolades for his radio work and was even on the Country Music Association board of directors in the late 1970s, Dorathy remembered.

On one mid-1970s trip, Hall invited them to his home in Franklin, Tennessee, and he sent a driver to pick them up at their hotel.

"I've been in a lot of limousines, but it was the biggest limousine I’d ever seen," Dorothy wrote. "We laughed. I said, man, Tom wanted us to ride in style.

"We went to his house, and I teased him about it. I said my goodness, Tom, what about that limousine? He said, there’s a story behind it. … He said that the limousine had been built for [a] man that was running for governor of Tennessee that year. He didn’t win the election, so Tom bought it."

Dorothy hadn't seen Hall in years, since Smith died in 1981, after a series of heart attacks. But she remembered him fondly, and liked his wife, Dixie Hall, too. Dixie Hall, a bluegrass songwriter of note, died in 2015. She believes that Tom T. Hall suffered after her death. The pair wrote many songs together.

"You don’t get over a loss like that," she said. "You learn to live with it. I’m sure that's the way Tom felt, losing Dixie. They were very close."