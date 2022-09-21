Late Tuesday Roanoke apartment complex fire kills one, hospitalizes five

One person is dead and about 100 people are displaced after a southwest Roanoke apartment complex caught fire late Tuesday.

At 11:56 p.m. on Sept. 20, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive for reports of a structure fire, the department said in a press release Wednesday.

Crews found flames showing from one apartment building.

“Due to the size of the building and the life safety issues related to the largely senior and disabled population who reside at the location, the call was upgraded to general alarm, resulting in all available Fire-EMS units being dispatched to the scene,” the press release continued.

Three people in cardiac arrest were rescued from the burning building. Two were resuscitated and transported to area hospitals. The third person died at the scene of the fire.

Several other people were rescued or extracted from the building.

“Two patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries related to smoke inhalation, and numerous others were treated and released on scene,” the press release said.

No Roanoke fire or rescue personnel reported injuries, but about 100 residents and multiple pets were displaced. Those people are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

At midday Wednesday, the apartment complex’s voicemail said that residents were being allowed to enter their apartments to retrieve necessities.

“Unfortunately, the apartments are currently not livable at this time. We do advise that you follow the Red Cross’s advice in regards to housing and placement until we are able to update you all with further information.”

The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office found that the fire was accidental, caused by smoking materials that were discarded improperly. Damage to the building and content has yet to be determined.

The overnight fire is the second fire to impact the residential complex this year. In May, a fire that began on the second floor of a building in the 3800 block of Stratford Park Drive displaced one person.

The apartments on Stratford Park Drive are a part of a neighborhood called Stratford Village. According to the city’s geographic information system, the land is owned by Lee-Hy Manor Associates.

Patrick Skeen lives across the street from the Stratford Village apartments in another apartment community called Brandon Point. He and his friend Jeff Sheets, who filmed the city’s response to the fire, observed emergency vehicles in the area for hours.

“Rescue kept coming for about an hour,” Skeen said in a message Wednesday afternoon. “More and more vehicles.”

Skeen said the buildings in the area are dated, and the Brandon Point apartments have a no smoking policy with outside designated smoking areas.

In March 2021, a complaint was filed about the four apartment buildings on Stratford Park Drive.

According to the city’s code enforcement reporting system, a Virginia Maintenance Code inspection found that all the buildings had “deteriorated siding, window casing trim and boards not properly nailed or secured.”

The inspection also said the buildings all had “older light fixtures that are detached or in poor condition.”

Some new lights were installed, but only after a new installation permit was acquired.

A third “major issue” identified in the inspection report called for fixes to stairwells that would require a building permit.

“Previous repairs and modifications were done that have made the stairwells in all four buildings non-compliant with building code,” the report said.

The tread width on the repaired stairs varied from 8 inches to 11.5 inches, but code required treads to all be more than 9 inches in width.

“This constitutes a fall hazard,” the report said. “The original concrete poured stairs that still remain are now 40 years old and many are in disrepair.”

The report indicates that all repairs were made, and the four apartment buildings were in compliance with the code in June 2021.