Latest Census data for Roanoke, New River valleys: Growth, loss and COVID-19

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County is one of the few localities in Southwest Virginia to have gained population since the 2020 Census, according to the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.

Those localities are: Montgomery, Craig, Bland and Grayson counties - and the city of Galax.

Meanwhile, Weldon Cooper officials said the COVID-19 pandemic also impacted population. And that brings another interesting fact about Montgomery County: Even though its population grew based on the latest estimates, it experienced more deaths than births, the first time that's happened since the last great public health crisis, the 1918 flu pandemic, according to Hamilton Lombard, a Weldon Cooper demographer.

Montgomery County’s population grew from 101,323 at the time of the April 1, 2020 census to 102,061 in July of last year, according to the estimates unveiled this week by the Weldon Cooper Center, which compiles and analyzes population data annually.

The latest estimates show a number of notable points about Montgomery County’s population, which has been growing consistently.

The recent figures firmly position Montgomery County as the single-most populated locality in Southwest Virginia. Its population surpassed Roanoke’s 99,634, which fell from the just over 100,000 counted in 2020.

Montgomery County’s population also surpassed Roanoke County’s estimate of 96,605, which is just over 300 less than in 2020.

However, the Blacksburg metropolitan area, which covers Montgomery County and several other New River Valley localities, remains behind the total Roanoke metropolitan area in population despite the latter losing people between 2020 and 2022.

The Blacksburg metropolitan area had a population of 169,124 with the Roanoke area’s being 313,734, according to the 2022 Weldon Cooper Center estimates.

Another point highlighted by the recent figures is how localities fared during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was one of the driving factors behind several population declines.

“The estimates show Montgomery County continuing to grow in population, though neighboring counties all lost population, with the exception of Craig,” Lombard wrote in an email.

“Excess deaths, primarily from Covid, have been the main reason why most localities in the Blacksburg and Roanoke area have lost population,” Lombard wrote.

With the exception of Craig County, as Lombard pointed out, each of the localities that immediately border Montgomery County saw various levels of population decline since 2020.

Giles, Pulaski, Floyd and Roanoke counties saw declines in ranges of up to 2.5%. The city of Radford saw a decline of over 2.5% during that period.

Radford lost population because of declining enrollment at Radford University, according to Lombard.

Growth may pick up in more localities across the region as the number of Covid deaths fall, he said.

Lombard added, however, that more people moved into than out of the large percentage of localities in the Roanoke and New River valleys since 2020, which he said is part of a trend many small metropolitan and rural counties have been experiencing as more people leave large metro areas. That ebb and flow is referred to as net migration.

Here's more on the deaths versus births data:

Montgomery County had 162 more deaths than births since the 2020, based on the Weldon Cooper estimates. That figure was offset by a net migration of 900 people during that same time period.

Roanoke had 444 more deaths than births and a net migration of 67, numbers that explain how the city’s population declined by 377 people between 2020 and 2022.

Roanoke County had 907 more deaths than births and saw a net migration of 583, resulting in its overall population declining by 324 between 2020 and 2022.

In the New River Valley, Pulaski County had 533 more deaths than births and a net migration of 304 people. That locality saw its population decline by 229 during the 2020 to 2022 period.

While Montgomery County has dealt with other factors such as an aging population, the COVID-19 virus exacerbated the number of deaths, Lombard said.

Still, Montgomery County and its neighbors could be in position to later absorb some of the current migration out of heavily populated regions such as Northern Virginia, Lombard said. Factors such as the higher cost of living and continued rise of remote work are prompting residents of Northern Virginia to leave that part of the state, he said.

The New River Valley, Lombard said, is one of the places that has the right mix of factors to lure people away from Northern Virginia. The area is more affordable, has attractive amenities such as outdoor recreation and is still within hours of where their employers are actually based in Northern Virginia or other parts of the Northeast corridor, he said.

“The New River Valley is definitely within striking distance,” he said.