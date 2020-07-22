Law enforcement leaders encourage legislators to improve procedure to decertify officers

But, for example, a police chief can fire an officer for use of excessive force or repeat violations of policies, and that officer could still join a nearby police force.

“We have to do something to put control measures in place to stop that," Boone said.

DeBoard said the legislature needs to address the challenges police agencies have reviewing information from other departments before hiring someone. She said there have been issues in the past where departments don't open their files, so an agency trying to hire someone doesn't have access to complete information about a candidate.

“There is nothing more frustrating from a chief’s standpoint to fire an officer or have an officer resign in lieu of termination only to see that officer go to another agency," DeBoard said.

John Jones, executive director of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, said the decertification of officers needs to be used more often, and he encouraged the creation of a statewide database to coordinate the sharing of information across law enforcement agencies.