Lawn begone

“You pay attention to the insect world when you have a pollinator garden,” he said. “You notice them declining. I see so few butterflies now – few swallowtails, almost no monarchs.”

Harris’ Highland Park small backyard lawn is a diverse, bee-friendly mix of native violets, clover and dandelions. When Harris spots dandelions in a neighborhood lawn, he compliments the owner. “Great dandelions,” he’ll say. “Good for you.”

Barbara Griffiths, in Blacksburg’s Mission Hills subdivision, likes to show neighborhood children how useful her lawn dandelions are by making dandelion jelly with them. Griffiths, Radford University’s former catering director, uses many of her lawn plants in food – yucca flowers, sweet cicely, bergamot, sweet woodruff, and more.

Over 32 years, Griffiths transformed her monoculture grass lawn into a garden of diverse plants and trees with the help of her late husband Rick, who studied forestry. In addition to a redwood, she has fruit trees, grape vines, and blueberry bushes among her flowers and grasses.

“It takes five minutes to mow my grass,” she said. “My paths are dirt like forest trails, which I love. I spend maybe an hour out here every day, mostly looking at everything and how it’s changing.”