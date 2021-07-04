Lawn begone

BLACKSBURG — Jeanne Roper said she started digging up her grassy lawn 26 years ago, soon after she and husband Dave bought their Stroubles Mill home. She envisioned more flowers and textures; Dave wanted liberation from the lawn mower.
“Lawns are beautiful, but they take up space unproductively,” she said. “This is my home, so up came the grass.”
“It isn’t as though we play croquet,” Dave said. “Why do we need a big grassy lawn?”
Into the shady back yard went hellebores, hostas, hydrangeas, ferns, Joe Pye weed, and monkshood. In the front, a pollinator garden now serves the bees and butterflies and delights neighborhood children. Dave estimates grass comprises only 3% of the yard, and lawn mowing can be accomplished in maybe 15 minutes.
Turf grass lawns adorn home sites across the nation, but their maintenance, water requirements and ecological issues have some New River Valley residents considering lawn alternatives that may be better for the planet, their schedules and their bank accounts. Many are increasingly interested in native plants that nourish birds and other wildlife. Some of these natives are still called weeds.
Blacksburg resident Chuck Harris has never mowed his front yard. When the 2012 derecho downed his pines, he spread their remains – two tons of wood chips – over the sloping yard and planted a pollinator garden full of native plants – milkweed, monarda, goldenrods, New England asters, and prairie grasses. He added fruit-bearing pawpaw trees for the zebra swallowtails.
“You pay attention to the insect world when you have a pollinator garden,” he said. “You notice them declining. I see so few butterflies now – few swallowtails, almost no monarchs.”
Harris’ Highland Park small backyard lawn is a diverse, bee-friendly mix of native violets, clover and dandelions. When Harris spots dandelions in a neighborhood lawn, he compliments the owner. “Great dandelions,” he’ll say. “Good for you.”
Barbara Griffiths, in Blacksburg’s Mission Hills subdivision, likes to show neighborhood children how useful her lawn dandelions are by making dandelion jelly with them. Griffiths, Radford University’s former catering director, uses many of her lawn plants in food – yucca flowers, sweet cicely, bergamot, sweet woodruff, and more.
Over 32 years, Griffiths transformed her monoculture grass lawn into a garden of diverse plants and trees with the help of her late husband Rick, who studied forestry. In addition to a redwood, she has fruit trees, grape vines, and blueberry bushes among her flowers and grasses.
“It takes five minutes to mow my grass,” she said. “My paths are dirt like forest trails, which I love. I spend maybe an hour out here every day, mostly looking at everything and how it’s changing.”
Griffith plants for her neighbors’ enjoyment almost as much as her own. She has a backyard complex of bushes where neighbor kids play as well as fruits for them to pick. When she thinks of new flowers and plants, she considers what might please the homebound ladies who live beside her and across the street.
“I like to keep it interesting for them,” she said.
Alternatives to plain grass lawns are diverse. A few New River Valley homeowners have covered their yards with river stone, although with water runoff issues this solution isn’t for everyone. Others are reducing the amount of grass or mixing it up with other species in “freedom” or “tapestry” lawns.
One of the leaders in the alternative lawn movement is Lionel Smith of Reading University in England, who developed lawns using a variety of flowering ground covers such as yarrow, chamomile, thyme, and self-heal. He called his lawns, which contain a mixture of mowing-tolerant species, “tapestry lawns.” Smith’s research indicates his grass-free lawns need no chemical additives and only one third the mowing, putting them close to the “freedom lawn” category.
Yale professors “invented” the freedom lawn in the early 1990s. It’s a concept rooted in low maintenance residential land containing a variety of plants other than manicured grass. Watering, chemical management, or power mowers are avoided. Freedom lawns draw heavily on low flowering plants in the ajuga, veronica, viola, and clover families. One problem though – all but clover don’t stand up well to foot traffic.
Michael Goatley, Virginia Tech turfgrass expert says a freedom lawn with less dense plant cover than grass could actually result in the leaching of more pollution-causing nutrients than a properly-fertilized turfgrass lawn. The goal for any lawn is to provide adequate plant coverage to prevent the sediment runoff. If a freedom lawn has areas of bare soil or thin plant cover, there is more runoff.
Clover or partial clover lawns are still in the running, Goatley says, although not as dense or traffic-tolerant as turf. Clover, a perennial legume, fixes nitrogen in the soil, and that cuts the need for fertilizer. It’s also more drought-tolerant and attracts beneficial insects such as honey bees, butterflies and other pollinators. If the masses of white blossoms are any indication, New River Valley homeowners who want to integrate their lawns are starting with clover.
A turfgrass man, Goatley mentioned that the lowest maintenance grasses in terms of mowing and chemical requirements are hard fescues. In fact, some slow-growing varieties being developed require mowing only a few times a year.
For people living in towns and subdivisions with homeowners’ associations, regulations may shape their lawn options. New River Valley municipalities are surprisingly tolerant – if the grass is mowed, if the plantings look intentional, it is likely allowed.
“We set minimum standards to preserve owner rights and make room for diversity,” said Dave Darnell, Blacksburg code inspector. “If it’s not against code, we don’t do anything.”
In Radford, tall dandelions, milkweed, and Canada thistle are among the weeds in violation of code. But property maintenance inspector Terry Nicholson says “if milkweed were in a maintained garden/flowerbed, I wouldn’t cite it as a violation. My focus is whether the property is ‘planted and maintained’.”
In Blacksburg, where milkweed is no longer labeled a “noxious weed,” town horticulturalist Beth Carson plants several varieties of milkweed in the town pollinator gardens.
“We are a Monarch City USA,” she said.
While some homeowner’s associations have stricter regulations, some are relaxing.
“I’m not sure what Stroubles Mills’ regulations about lawns are,” said Jeanne Roper. “When I was on the neighborhood association board, I gave a lawn award to a woman who went against orthodoxy and planted tomatoes in her front yard. I held my breath, but no one complained.”