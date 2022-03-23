Lawsuit accuses former Northside soccer coach of sexually assaulting two students

Two female graduates of Northside High School claim in a federal lawsuit that the former coach of the boy's soccer team groomed them as freshmen for sexual assaults that he carried out in their later years at the school.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks $19 million from Lorstan Allen, six administrators at the Roanoke County school and the school board.

Identified only as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, the plaintiffs allege that Allen had a history of spending time and flirting with female students, often using his position as the school's IT specialist to call them into his office for closed-door meetings.

Allen no longer coaches soccer at Northside and has not been an employee of Roanoke County Public Schools since Nov. 15, 2021, according to schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger.

Lionberger declined to comment on the lawsuit, which says the offenses began in 2015 and lasted through May 2021.

"We have great respect for our clients’ courage in pursuing this matter and look forward to moving ahead with the case," John Fishwick, a Roanoke attorney who filed the lawsuit, said in a statement.

Efforts to reach Allen were unsuccessful Tuesday. Court records show no criminal charges against him connected to the lawsuit's allegations.

School administrators, teachers and other staff were aware that Allen "developed inappropriate relationships with female students enrolled at Northside ... and spent inordinate time with them at school and beyond school grounds," according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

Both students suffered anxiety, emotional distress, impaired educational opportunities and other damages from Allen's conduct and the school system's failure to prevent it, the lawsuit claims.

Jane Doe 1 met Allen her freshman year when she picked up her laptop computer at a school event. At his suggestion, the lawsuit alleges, she stored her sports bag in Allen's office and began to stop by for snacks and small talk.

Allen gave her his phone number and social media information and encouraged the student to stop by his office more often, meeting for breakfast and lunch.

During the encounters, Allen kept door to his office closed to prevent passersby from seeing inside, where he confided details of his personal life with Jane Doe 1 and encouraged her to do the same, according to the lawsuit.

As their discussions became more intimate, Allen would sometimes use his authority as IT specialist to disconnect the student's computer and summon her to his office, the 37-page filing states.

"Defendant Allen had worked for two years to groom Jane Doe 1 and gain her trust; he had effectively desensitized her to his sexual abuse by her junior year in high school," the lawsuit claims.

The student contends that Allen became more aggressive and began to hug her and grab her breasts and buttocks. While the student resisted, she did not know how to stop the actions of a "popular teacher and trusted adult at Northside," the lawsuit states.

Under Allen's helm, Northside’s soccer team had its best season in 2019, ending with a 21-2-1 overall record and a berth in the state final for the first time in school history.

Jane Doe 2, who was enrolled at Northside from August 2017 through May 2021, made similar allegations against Allen. The lawsuit states that her father complained to school officials in 2020, to no avail.

"There were unmistakable signs that something was amiss for years," Fishwick wrote in the lawsuit, "...Yet for years, nothing was done to stop Defendant Allen."

