Lawsuit accuses Narrows police officer of wrongful death in high-speed chase

Seven months after he was cleared of criminal charges in the death of a fleeing motorcyclist, Narrows police officer Chad Stilley is facing a $2.5 million wrongful death lawsuit.

The estate of Michael Acord, who crashed into Stilley's unmarked police car after the officer used it to block U.S. 460 in Giles County, filed the lawsuit Friday in Roanoke's federal court.

Stilley "unnecessarily used lethal force to stop [Acord's] motorcycle by using an unauthorized roadblock," the lawsuit alleges.

Acord, a 28-year-old volunteer firefighter, was out riding his new Harley-Davidson motorcycle the night of July 24, 2020, when he sped past a Pearisburg police officer, who turned on his flashing lights and began a pursuit.

As a high-speed chase began, Acord headed west in the direction of Narrows, where Stilley happened to be in the parking lot of a gas station along the highway.

Stilley, who was not involved in the pursuit and had not been given an order to stop traffic, pulled his charcoal gray police vehicle into the road so that it blocked both lanes seconds before the "catastrophic" crash, according to the lawsuit.

Acord, who suffered a broken back, fractured legs and other injuries, died from the impact.

A year later, Stilley was charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and failing to yield the right of way. The 44-year-old police officer maintained his innocence, saying he made a split-second decision to pull in front of the motorcycle — which was going about 100 mph in a 40 mph zone — to protect other motorists who might have been struck.

Midway through a trial in December, Giles County Circuit Judge Lee Harrell dismissed the charges, saying the prosecution had not shown gross negligence, an essential element in the accusations.

The burden of proof will be lower in the civil case, however.

Stilley's decision to initiate a roadblock was contrary to the Narrows Police Department's policy, which required permission from the chief of police, the lawsuit states.

A roadblock is a form of lethal force, which was not appropriate because Acord had not committed a violent crime and there was no indication that he was intoxicated, according to the filing, which accuses Stilley of unreasonable seizure and wrongful death.

The Pearisburg officer who initiated the chase intended to pull Acord over for speeding, and according to the lawsuit told Stilley that his help was not needed in the pursuit.

Stilley remains employed by the Narrows Police Department. The lawsuit was filed against him in his individual capacity, and does not name any other defendants.

Seth Carroll, a Richmond attorney who filed the lawsuit, declined to comment. So did Chris Tuck, who represented Stilley on the criminal charges and described him at the time of the trial as "an innocent man who did nothing wrong that night, but put his own life on the line.”

