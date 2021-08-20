Lawsuit against wind farm in Botetourt County allowed to move forward

To achieve standing in the case, the opponents must show that they own or occupy property within a close proximity of the wind farm, and that it would cause them “particularized” harm not felt by the larger public.

On the issue of proximity, the longest distance recognized by the Virginia Supreme Court between an alleged harm and an affected plaintiff is 2,000 feet, Loftin said.

But there have been no cases involving windmills that will be about twice the height of the Wells Fargo tower in downtown Roanoke. If completed, the Rocky Forge Wind project will be the first onshore wind farm in Virginia.

Evan Mayo, who represents the landowners, said that each one would be affected in different ways and to varying degrees.

Among the concerns: The wind farm would devalue nearby properties, spoil scenic views, create low-frequency noise that can lead to health problems, diminish wildlife and contaminate streams with sediment dislodged by the clearing of the mountain ridge.

An amended permit approved by DEQ, which allowed for fewer turbines but at a greater height that initially planned, will increase the rotor-swept area by nearly 40 percent, Mayo said.