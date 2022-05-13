Lawsuit alleging harassment by former Rocky Mount police chief settled

A former Rocky Mount police officer who claimed he was forced to resign after supporting two female employees who said they were harassed by the police chief has settled his lawsuit against the town.

Justin Smith filed a motion in Roanoke's federal court this week asking that his case be dismissed, at the agreement of both parties.

Terry Grimes, a Roanoke lawyer who represented Smith, said the case was settled under terms that remain confidential.

In a lawsuit filed last October, Smith detailed accusations against Ken Criner, who had retired the previous month as chief of the Rocky Mount Police Department after earlier being placed on administrative leave.

Not long after Smith went to work for the police department in 2017, he learned that Criner “had made terribly inappropriate and offensive comments concerning female employees,” he claimed in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

Among the allegations: Criner used derogatory terms for the women, said he wanted to get rid of them so he could “hire some hotties,” and accused one of them – who was suffering from an aggressive form of breast cancer – of taking advantage of sick leave.

Regina Stanley, an administrative assistant for Criner, was identified as one of the victims. Stanley has since filed her own lawsuit against the town, which remains pending.

Smith's lawsuit states that he complained to his superiors and helped Stanley and the other woman file internal complaints and later discrimination charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Police and town officials retaliated against him, Smith claimed, eventually forcing him to resign. His lawsuit sought an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages, as well as other relief to be determined at trial.

Attorneys for the town asked that the lawsuit be dismissed, arguing that Smith had presented only "naked assertions" that did not support the claims in the lawsuit.

Judge Michael Urbanski denied the motion in February, allowing the case to move forward.

More recently, Smith had filed a subpoena seeking records from an independent investigator hired by the town to look into the allegations against Criner. The town objected to the subpoena; Urbanski had not ruled on that matter at the time of this week's settlement.

Neither Smith's nor Stanley's lawsuits named Criner as a defendant.

Efforts to reach the former police chief, who resigned last year after seven years on the job and more than three decades in law enforcement, have been unsuccessful.

