Lawsuit filed in electric scooter accident, but overall reported incidents are low in Roanoke

The electric scooters that have been zipping around Roanoke since 2019 have, for the most part, steered clear of serious accidents.

One exception is what happened to John Hubbard.

On a December evening in 2020, Hubbard used a smartphone app to rent a scooter from Lime, one of two companies that provide the two-wheeled, battery-powered mode of transportation in Roanoke.

After just a few seconds of cruising down Luck Avenue, the front tire of the scooter jammed against the floorboard, bringing Hubbard’s ride to an abrupt stop — and throwing him over the handlebars and onto the pavement, according to a lawsuit he later filed.

Hubbard suffered a severe break to his arm and had to miss nearly six months of work as a Roanoke County firefighter, he claims in seeking $450,000 in damages from Lime.

Overall, however, there have not been as many scooter-related injuries as were expected when they first hit local streets, according to Andy Foley, a battalion chief for the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

Data collected by the department show that rescue crews responded to one injury in 2019, five in 2020, three in 2021 and three in 2022. Those numbers may not include all the mishaps, the department said, and don't reflect instances when someone was injured but didn’t call for help.

Numbers from the Roanoke Police Department are similarly small.

From Jan. 1 through Dec. 19 of last year, the only time period for which statistics were readily available, police responded to seven accidents that involved a scooter and a motor vehicle. That's a tiny fraction of the 5,587 motor vehicle accidents handled by police in 2022.

Although details on injuries were incomplete, there were no reports of fatalities or life-threatening accidents involving a scooter, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said.

There are currently 1,500 scooters available for lease from Lime and a second company, Bird. A third provider, Spin, is expected to enter the market soon, according to Assistant City Manager Chris Chittum.

On average, there are about 12,000 scooter trips each month, Chittum said.

"Things are going pretty well, with a few exceptions," he said — the main one being scooters that are left blocking sidewalks and streets after the users are done with them.

In addition to purely recreational spins, there is evidence that the scooters have become a regular source of transportation, such as at the end of a Valley Metro bus route, where they are used to reach a final destination.

"It's kind of becoming normalized," Chittum said.

Reports from some cities show a higher rate of accidents than what has happened in Roanoke so far. Melvin Williams, an attorney who represents Hubbard, said he believes there are risks that still need addressing.

The lawsuit, filed late last month in Roanoke’s federal court, accuses Lime of negligence on several counts: Failing to maintain the scooters and make them reasonably safe, not performing regular inspections and neglecting to adequately warn the public of risks.

Before riding off on the scooter, Hubbard examined it make sure that it was functional, but did not realize that the front fork was bent in a way that caused the tire to jam, the lawsuit states.

"Generally, there are a lot of things about these scooters that make them dangerous for a variety of reasons," Williams said.

In court papers, attorneys for Lime maintain the company gives instructions and warnings to its customers that are "proper and legally adequate."

Further, Lime argued that the lawsuit may be barred by the plaintiff's contributory negligence. Hubbard "had knowledge of the risks and potential hazards of injury related to the alleged condition and use of the subject electric scooter and voluntarily assumed all risk of injury," an answer to the lawsuit states.

A Lime spokesman did not comment on the lawsuit, but said the company considers safety its top priority.

"We are proud that over 99.99% of our rides are completed without incident," the spokesman said, "and we look forward to continuing to provide Roanoke residents and visitors with safe, affordable, and sustainable transportation options."