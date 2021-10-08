Lawsuit filed in Famous Anthony's hepatitis A outbreak; 30 cases now reported

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Perdue is represented by Bill Marler, a foodborne illness attorney based in Seattle. Marler said he has spent 30 years working on similar cases, including ones for hepatitis A outbreaks.

He said while most people exposed to hepatitis A have minor illnesses, it can cause serious stress on the liver that could require a transplant. He said some people are killed from the infection.

“It’s a lot more devastating than people realize,” Marler said. “I hope everyone gets a vaccine, but especially food service workers.”

Marler said he has been retained by another person who was hospitalized following this outbreak and there may be more plaintiffs in the coming weeks.

Health department officials said anyone who visited any of the three locations between Aug. 10 and Aug. 26 may have been exposed. People who are not vaccinated against the virus are encouraged to monitor for symptoms and seek medical care if any develop.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, and jaundice or yellowing of the skin or eyes.