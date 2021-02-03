Lawsuit seeks to stop proposed wind farm in Botetourt County

According to the lawsuit, Apex and DEQ relied on out-of-date studies, prepared for the wind farm in 2015, to support an amended permit.

An avian and raptor survey conducted five years ago observed eight golden eagles close to where the wind farm is proposed. “The number could very well be higher today,” the lawsuit states.

A DEQ official told colleagues that the decision to accept the earlier studies was made by the state Department of Wildlife Resources. “However, if the PBR [permit by rule] gets litigated, it will be our problem,” the official wrote in an email obtained through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and included in the lawsuit.

In its original application to DEQ, Apex said that the number of eagles spotted was less than in other areas, and that the wind farm “poses a low risk of impact.”

The risk to bats, however, was higher. Apex proposed turning the turbines off from dusk to dawn during the warmer months, when bats foraging for food are most likely to collide with turbine blades. DEQ included that condition in its permit.

The lawsuit asks a judge to vacate DEQ’s permit and to remand it to the agency for the errors to be corrected.