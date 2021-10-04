Lawsuit settled in Roanoke County truck wreck that spilled embalming fluid

At the time of the 2017 enforcement action, DEQ officials said small levels of formaldehyde and other chemicals that remained in the land would be allowed to dissipate naturally. Once tests showed no detectable levels of contamination, residents could resume using their wells, they said.

For about 12 hours following the wreck, nearby homes and some businesses were evacuated and the road was shut down as emergency crews dealt with noxious fumes and runoff.

The Sheldon farm, on Carr Rouse Road, took the brunt of the spill, the lawsuit alleged.

Concentrated embalming fluid — consisting of formaldehyde, methanol, ethanol and water — was being trucked to a chemical company, where it would then be distributed to funeral homes.

Truck driver David Bennett was convicted of disobeying highway signs that forbid large trucks from using Jae Valley Road and failing to maintain control of his vehicle. A Roanoke County judge fined him $1,250.

Nichols Transport and Bennett were sued for negligence, trespassing and creating a nuisance. The lawsuit was filed by the Sheldons and Christopher Sheldon’s parents, who owned the land, and sought $2 million each on six causes of action.