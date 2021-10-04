Lawsuit settled in Roanoke County truck wreck that spilled embalming fluid

A Roanoke County couple whose home and farm was seriously damaged when a passing truck overturned and spilled embalming fluid on their land has settled a lawsuit against the driver and his employer.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed in a brief order dismissing the case filed Monday in Roanoke’s federal court.
On June 11, 2014, a tractor-trailer ran off the side of Jae Valley Road, a steep and winding road on Windy Gap Mountain that frequently causes trouble for oversized vehicles. The tanker split open from the impact, spilling about 4,400 gallons of embalming fluid it was carrying to a Roanoke chemical company.
The toxic fluid percolated into the soil of Christopher and Susan Sheldon’s farm, contaminating their well, damaging their crops and livestock and causing emotional and physical injuries, according to a multimillion-dollar lawsuit the Sheldons filed two years later.
An order signed by U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen stated that the Sheldons had reached “mutually agreeable terms” with Nichols Transport Co., a South Carolina company that owned the truck and employed its driver.
The company and its attorney could not be reached for comment Monday. An attorney for the Sheldons also was unavailable.
Under an earlier agreement with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, Nichols Transport agreed to a cleanup plan that included replacing about a half-dozen private wells with water tanks.
At the time of the 2017 enforcement action, DEQ officials said small levels of formaldehyde and other chemicals that remained in the land would be allowed to dissipate naturally. Once tests showed no detectable levels of contamination, residents could resume using their wells, they said.
For about 12 hours following the wreck, nearby homes and some businesses were evacuated and the road was shut down as emergency crews dealt with noxious fumes and runoff.
The Sheldon farm, on Carr Rouse Road, took the brunt of the spill, the lawsuit alleged.
Concentrated embalming fluid — consisting of formaldehyde, methanol, ethanol and water — was being trucked to a chemical company, where it would then be distributed to funeral homes.
Truck driver David Bennett was convicted of disobeying highway signs that forbid large trucks from using Jae Valley Road and failing to maintain control of his vehicle. A Roanoke County judge fined him $1,250.
Nichols Transport and Bennett were sued for negligence, trespassing and creating a nuisance. The lawsuit was filed by the Sheldons and Christopher Sheldon’s parents, who owned the land, and sought $2 million each on six causes of action.
Bennett’s attorney had asked that the lawsuit be dismissed, arguing that the truck driver did not see the signs until it was too late, and that he tried to stop the truck as it gained speed going down the mountain.
“I tried to get on the side of the road, but, you know, it’s rolling so fast that I just got too far on the edge and went on over off the curve,” he testified during his hearing in traffic court.
Jae Valley Road (Virginia 116) has long been a problem for trucks, despite signs that warn through-traffic drivers to turn back or be fined. Two trucks became stranded on a tight uphill curve over the summer, and Roanoke County police said there have been 22 disabled tractor-trailer calls since 2019.
The Sheldons’ lawsuit had been scheduled for a jury trial starting Oct. 19. A mediation session with Magistrate Judge Robert Ballou last month led to the settlement, according to court records.