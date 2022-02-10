Lawsuit settled over leaked trade secrets to officials at Roanoke airport

An aviation services company has reached a legal agreement with a former executive who it had accused in a lawsuit of leaking its trade secrets to officials at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

The controversy led to the departure of two top airport officials.

A consent order approved by a federal judge this week resolves a dispute between Signature Flight Support and Catherine Carroll, who had worked as a station manager for the company, which handled a variety of airfield services including fuel sales and maintenance.

Signature had claimed in a lawsuit filed in December 2020 that Carroll gave internal company figures and reports to airport officials in violation of a non-disclosure agreement.

At the time, the airport was preparing to seek bids from companies to provide airfield services. A contract with Signature, a Florida-based company that has done business with the airport for decades, was due to expire in November 2021.

Signature planned to make a bid to retain its job, but was surprised to see that confidential information about its Roanoke operations — including financial results, an estimate of company profits and customer names — had been made public as part of the airport's request for proposals.

Carroll was fired at about the time her employer learned that she had supplied the information, according to a lawsuit Signature later filed against her in Roanoke's federal court.

The lawsuit said that Signature suffered financial losses caused by its competitors' ability to view its confidential business data.

In January 2021, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon ordered Carroll to return to Signature all of the internal documents that she had, and to promise not to further disclose the information contained in them.

Both sides then struck an agreement on Monday and asked Dillon to approve a consent order ending the lawsuit. Dillon signed the order Tuesday.

In its lawsuit, Signature had sought punitive damages against Carroll in an amount to be determined at trial. The consent order makes no mention of damages, other than to say that each side will bear its own attorney fees and expenses.

Publication of the information leaked by Carroll led the commission that owns and operates the airport to place its executive director Tim Bradshaw and director of planning and engineering Richard Osborne on paid leave.

Bradshaw and Osborne, who were not sued by Signature, later resigned.

Efforts were unsuccessful Thursday to reach an attorney for Carroll, who had worked for Signature for more than 35 years. Signature's attorney also could not be reached.

Following the incident, the airport withdrew its request for proposals. Signature continues to provide airfield services until a new bidding process can be completed, according to Brad Boettcher, the airport's director of marketing and air service development.

Court records do not indicate what motive Carroll may have had to divulge her employer's trade secrets.

But emails between Bradshaw and Osborne, contained in the lawsuit, suggest they believed that Signature was not disadvantaged by the disclosure.

"Signature was at an advantage from the beginning," one of the emails reads. "This levels the playing field."

