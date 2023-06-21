A lawsuit claiming that a nurse practitioner sexually abused a Craig County High School student during a medical examination was dismissed Wednesday, pursuant to a confidential settlement.

The now-former student claimed in her lawsuit that she went to a New Castle clinic operated by the Monroe Health Center in 2018 for a sports physical.

Unlike during her previous visits, a man who identified himself as a doctor greeted the student and took her to his office, where a nurse was not present, according to the medical malpractice lawsuit filed in Roanoke's federal court.

The man, who was later identified as a nurse practitioner and not a doctor, placed his stethoscope under the student’s bra and massaged her breast several times, the lawsuit alleged. He was also accused of running his fingers up and down her spine “for an unusually long amount of time.”

Demanding compensation for the student’s trauma and emotional distress, the lawsuit sought to hold the United States responsible in its role as operator of the federally qualified health center.

The man is not being identified by The Roanoke Times because he was not named as a defendant in the civil action or been charged with a criminal offense. He no longer works at the center, which also was not named as a defendant.

Attorneys for the government argued that the nurse practitioner was not acting within the scope of his employment and therefore there were insufficient grounds for a medical malpractice claim.

But U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski denied a motion to dismiss the lawsuit last year.

The case was then referred to a mediation session. Court records state that the parties reached a settlement in May on "mutually agreeable terms." An order dismissing the case Wednesday stated that each side would pay their own legal costs, but did not detail additional terms.

John Fishwick, a Roanoke attorney who filed the lawsuit, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.