Two Craig County residents, who four years ago claimed they were falsely accused of trespassing on a Mountain Valley Pipeline construction right of way, have settled their malicious prosecution lawsuits.

Gordon Jones and Nan Gray had each sought $4 million in damages from Mountain Valley and its security firm, Global Security Corp.

The case had been scheduled to go to trial this week. But late last month, a judge issued a dismissal order that states the plaintiffs and defendants agree that "all matters in controversy between them have been resolved."

Filed in December 2018, the lawsuits had claimed that Mountain Valley and Global Security conspired with malice and ill will to have Jones and Gray charged with trespassing — charges that a Craig County prosecutor later dropped.

The lawsuits made the following allegations:

On Aug. 24, 2018, Gray, Jones and a third person went to visit a cemetery in Craig County that was adjacent to a construction zone for the still-unfinished pipeline, which runs through the New River and Roanoke valleys.

They had permission from the landowner and planned to pay their respects to a friend buried in the cemetery and observe the pipeline work nearby.

Traveling in two vehicles, the trio found an access road to their destination blocked by a pickup truck apparently involved with construction, so they took a second route that led them to the edge of the construction area.

There, Mountain Valley officials instructed them to park next to a bulldozer and continue on foot to the cemetery. When they returned, Jones and Gray learned that construction workers had told an employee of Global Security that they had parked illegally in a work zone.

State police were called to the scene, but decided not to file charges.

A Global Security officer, in conjunction with pipeline officials, then decided to pursue charges on his own. Two magistrates declined to issue warrants, but a third one did after receiving incomplete facts, the lawsuits had claimed.

As the case neared a trial date in Giles County Circuit Court, Judge William Broadhurst issued several rulings that went against the plaintiffs.

Broadhurst held that Jones and Gray would not be allowed to testify about what pipeline workers said to them, while allowing them to describe gestures and how they responded to them.

While allowing testimony that the two had permission to be on private property adjacent to the pipeline, Broadhurst said he would instruct the jury that did not constitute permission to be on the right of way.

Broadhurst also ruled that the defendants could assert probable cause to bring charges, and granted their motion to prohibit testimony from the plaintiffs about intimidation.

John Fishwick, a Roanoke attorney who represented Jones and Gray, did not return several calls and emails in recent days. Mountain Valley declined to comment; Global Security could not be reached.