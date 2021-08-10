Lawyer Hill to again run against Caldwell for Roanoke commonwealth's attorney

"The other part of that, what is missing now, is specifically prevention. You've got to be involved in the community, as the commonwealth's attorney, you have to go to churches, where young people are. ... You have to go schools, you have to go to nonprofit organizations" as a means of curbing gang recruitment of local youths, he said.

Hill's plan, which echoed the approach he presented during his last campaign, would include dedicating two assistant prosecutors to focus on gang intervention. He said he also intends to expand treatment options for defendants suffering from drug abuse problems, and to work with legislators to increase funding for drug treatment centers.

"I am convinced, and I have no doubt about it, that at the end of the day, Roanoke will be a safer city after I am commonwealth's attorney," Hill declared.

Hill's previous run against Caldwell, in 2017, was mostly uneventful up until late October. Not long before the election, Caldwell issued fliers publicizing a reprimand Hill had received from the Virginia State Bar, as well as Hill's unpaid city business license and Internal Revenue Service tax liens against Hill, which Caldwell claimed exceeded $205,000.

"If you want to be the elected official who enforces the law, you should follow the law," Caldwell's ad said.