Lawyers guild says Floyd Courthouse’s Confederate monument sends wrong message

A small local lawyer’s group connected to a long history of civil rights activism took aim Friday at the Confederate monument at the Floyd County Courthouse, calling it a symbol of unfair treatment for Black and other defendants of color – and urging defense attorneys to try to move their cases out of the county.

The Southwest Virginia Chapter of the National Lawyers Guild released a statement saying that the statue of a Confederate soldier outside the courthouse’s front entrance “sends a message that equal justice under the law will not be administered.”

It said it expects defense attorneys to file motions asking for a change of venue for “all cases involving people of color.” Also, the guild chapter said it anticipates attorneys will attempt to block grand jury testimony and findings in Floyd County as “tainted by the prejudice of a symbol of racism placed at the front door of the Courthouse.”

Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said Friday that he had discussed the guild’s concerns with chapter President Alan Graf.

“We will do whatever is necessary to ensure that people get a fair trial,” Branscom said – but added that it is up to the county Board of Supervisors, not him, to decide if the Confederate monument is removed from the Courthouse lawn.