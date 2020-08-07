Lawyers guild says Floyd Courthouse’s Confederate monument sends wrong message

A small local lawyer’s group connected to a long history of civil rights activism took aim Friday at the Confederate monument at the Floyd County Courthouse, calling it a symbol of unfair treatment for Black and other defendants of color – and urging defense attorneys to try to move their cases out of the county.
The Southwest Virginia Chapter of the National Lawyers Guild released a statement saying that the statue of a Confederate soldier outside the courthouse’s front entrance “sends a message that equal justice under the law will not be administered.”
It said it expects defense attorneys to file motions asking for a change of venue for “all cases involving people of color.” Also, the guild chapter said it anticipates attorneys will attempt to block grand jury testimony and findings in Floyd County as “tainted by the prejudice of a symbol of racism placed at the front door of the Courthouse.”
Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said Friday that he had discussed the guild’s concerns with chapter President Alan Graf.
“We will do whatever is necessary to ensure that people get a fair trial,” Branscom said – but added that it is up to the county Board of Supervisors, not him, to decide if the Confederate monument is removed from the Courthouse lawn.
As for the possible effect on court calendars, already greatly delayed by the pandemic, if attorneys began filing motions to take cases out of Floyd County or to block grand jury proceedings, Branscom said that would have to be handled as it arose.
“I appreciate that they have their point of view,” Branscom said. “But the most we can do is wait for the motions to be filed and deal with them in court.”
Graf, a lawyer who practices in Floyd, wrote in an email that his newly formed group includes five attorneys and nine legal workers and observers. He noted that the National Lawyers Guild, founded in 1937, traces its roots to a time when the American Bar Association would not allow Blacks or women to join.
The guild chapter’s statement echoed recent historical reviews of Confederate monuments, saying their placement at courthouses was a means of “emphasizing and supporting Jim-Crow-era laws restricting African-Americans’ civil rights.”
Bringing the monument’s message into the present, the chapter said that Floyd County sheriff’s deputies posed for pictures at the statue with state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, a vocal opponent of removing Confederate memorials.
The guild chapter “presents these events and issues to support the Guild’s concerns about whether people of color will receive equal treatment under the law at the Floyd County Courthouse,” the statement said.
Sheriff Brian Craig did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the guild chapter’s statement.
The guild chapter said that in spotlighting the Floyd monument, it was joining Christiansburg attorney Dennis Nagel, who is not a member of the group. Last month in a Giles County court filing, Nagel invoked a Confederate memorial outside the courthouse there in questioning if a Black defendant was receiving unfair treatment in a drug case.
On Friday, Nagel wrote in an email that though he had not yet reviewed the details of the guild’s statement, "it should now be self-evident that Confederate statues on courthouse grounds are a direct repudiation of the concept of Equal Justice For All.”
The guild chapter’s statement specifically noted the Floyd statue but Graf wrote that the guild opposes Confederate monuments at any courthouse in Virginia.
In the months of increased national attention to matters of race and the legal system, Floyd County’s Confederate monument has been the center of rallies and the topic of long public discussion sessions at town council and supervisor meetings.
Floyd’s Town Council last month declined to take a position on whether to remove it from the Courthouse lawn, saying it was up to county supervisors to decide the monument’s fate. There has been talk of letting voters decide the matter in November, and supervisors have one more regularly scheduled meeting – set for Tuesday – before the deadline to add a local referendum to the ballot.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.