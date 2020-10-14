Lea, Bowers debate their differences virtually

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and challenger David Bowers discussed where to put a new bus station, ways to combat gun violence, how to pull the city out of the COVID-19 crisis and other pressing issues during their debate Wednesday afternoon.

Lea, a first-term incumbent Democrat elected in 2016, urged Roanokers to stay the course and he reminded viewers that, before the pandemic, Roanoke had been on an economic and tourism upswing. Bowers, a former Democratic mayor running as an independent, criticized recent city council decisions and said that the city needed new leadership.

The two candidates for Roanoke mayor sat a several feet apart at a table inside Charter Hall on the third floor of the Roanoke City Market Building, as members of the Roanoke Kiwanis and media watched via the Zoom videoconferencing platform. The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke sponsored the debate, one of the few debates this campaign season and one that happened less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 election, as many Roanokers are already voting early. About 12,000 people have already cast ballots, either in person or by mail, nearly 19% of all registered voters in the city.

Both men answered four questions from moderator John Montgomery in a debate that was relatively reserved but did feature sharp differences, especially when it came to public safety and the bus station.