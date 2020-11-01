Lea, Bowers make their final pitches as campaign closes for Roanoke mayor

With no Republican candidate in the race, Bowers hopes he can cobble together a coalition of independents, Republicans and some Democrats who supported him in the past.

“I have seen my [campaign] signs next to Biden signs and I have seen my signs next to Trump signs,” Bowers said. “I can win over the independents, who are the sway voters. If I can win Democratic voters, some of the Republicans and some of the independent voters, that’s the coalition I hope to put together.”

Whoever is elected on Tuesday will lead a city still dealing with the health care and economic impacts from the pandemic, as cases continue to rise regionally. Lea said that the city’s process for allocating more than $8 million in emergency federal funding — much of it from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act — has become a model that other cities have recently followed.

“We involved our citizens and met with them several times a week to make plans for the CARES money,” Lea said. “How we used the CARES money has brought calls from other cities to our city manager from people saying, ‘tell us how you did that.’”