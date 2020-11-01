Lea, Bowers make their final pitches as campaign closes for Roanoke mayor

For eight years, David Bowers and Sherman Lea were fellow Roanoke City Council members, longtime Democrats and political allies.
Bowers once called his council mates, including Lea, “a good team.” Lea’s son, Sherman Jr., even helped Bowers turn out voters during a successful mayoral campaign in 2012.
Now, the former colleagues are opponents. Lea, a Democrat running for a second term as mayor, and Bowers, who was mayor for 16 years across more than two decades before opting not to run four years ago, are coming to the finish line of a contentious Roanoke mayoral campaign that was further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After Tuesday’s election, Roanoke could have a mayor and city council that will look much like the current council and continue the priorities of the last few years, or voters could elect as many as three new council members and a new mayor, which could constitute a major change in city government.
Lea has campaigned on Roanoke returning to its pre-pandemic levels of economic growth, employment and increased tourism. He cited the recruitment of North Carolina-based Mast General Store to open in Roanoke as a feather in the city’s economic cap.
“People have said that the four years before the pandemic hit were among the best four years in Roanoke’s history,” Lea said. “Our schools are graduating students like never before. We’ve been recognized across the country for many of things that we do. I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do as mayor.”
With no Republican candidate in the race, Bowers hopes he can cobble together a coalition of independents, Republicans and some Democrats who supported him in the past.
“I have seen my [campaign] signs next to Biden signs and I have seen my signs next to Trump signs,” Bowers said. “I can win over the independents, who are the sway voters. If I can win Democratic voters, some of the Republicans and some of the independent voters, that’s the coalition I hope to put together.”
Whoever is elected on Tuesday will lead a city still dealing with the health care and economic impacts from the pandemic, as cases continue to rise regionally. Lea said that the city’s process for allocating more than $8 million in emergency federal funding — much of it from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act — has become a model that other cities have recently followed.
“We involved our citizens and met with them several times a week to make plans for the CARES money,” Lea said. “How we used the CARES money has brought calls from other cities to our city manager from people saying, ‘tell us how you did that.’”
Bowers, who was mayor from 1992 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2016, has touted his economic record as mayor, citing the Hotel Roanoke renovation in the early 1990s and the beginnings of the Carilion Clinic and Virginia Tech partnerships, which have made the city a regional health care hub.
Support Local Journalism
Bowers wants to restart plans for a mixed-use development at Evans Spring, across Interstate 581 from Valley View Mall. That potential major development was pulled by a Charlotte, North Carolina-based developer last winter. Lea said that council members were supportive of the plans, but that the proposal was shelved after opposition from a neighborhood and the city’s planning commission.
Both men say the city must stem the recent rise in shootings in the city. Lea points to the local and federal dragnet called Operation Street Sweep that resulted in 138 arrests last month. Bowers has pledged his support for local police and said that the city has not done enough to combat crime.
The fate of a possible new bus station downtown to replace the current Campbell Court facility could be determined by Tuesday’s outcome. Lea wants the station to be located at a city-owned parking lot on Salem Avenue, a site that was nixed by the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals in August. The council plans to start a process to change a zoning ordinance that would allow the station to be built on the site.
Bowers opposes the Salem Avenue location for a bus station, and has pushed for keeping the station at its current location following a renovation. He said this week that his campaign received an endorsement from the Salem Avenue business association that opposes the Salem Avenue site for the bus station.
Bowers announced his candidacy in February, but in some ways, the current campaign began one year ago, when council approved moving city elections from May to November. Bowers publicly criticized that move and has made it a central theme in his campaign that Lea and some council members are “unelected” since the terms they were elected to otherwise would have ended June 30.
Lea has said that moving the elections will generate higher turnout for local races, which is certainly true given that more than 25,000 voters had already cast ballots heading into the weekend thanks to new laws that expanded early voting. Final turnout could quadruple the average number that voted in May elections.
The move was also seen as way to boost local Democratic candidates, considering that Democratic presidential and U.S. Senate candidates have averaged about 60% of the Roanoke vote during November elections the past 12 years.
Tuesday's city council race includes eight candidates vying for three seats. Democrats Trish White-Boyd (the only incumbent running), Robert Jeffrey and Peter Volosin, Republicans Maynard Keller and Peg McGuire, Libertarian Cesar Alberto, and independents Kiesha Preston and Stephanie Moon Reynolds are running (read more about the council races at https://bit.ly/380qRGR).
Lea, the second Black mayor in Roanoke’s history, has received support from establishment Democrats, including endorsements from Sen. Mark Warner and Gov. Ralph Northam, as well as the Business Leadership Fund.
Bowers has said that he entered the race as an underdog, but that he senses an upset on Tuesday.
“I sense the momentum has shifted,” Bowers said. “The people of Roanoke have a chance for a new direction on city council.”
Lea wants voters to judge him on his record.
“The past four years have been rewarding, hard work,” Lea said. “I am proud of what we have done as a city, and I hope citizens feel the same way.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.