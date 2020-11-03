Lea wins second term as Roanoke mayor

The early vote came in late, but just in time for Sherman Lea.
Lea, Roanoke’s first-term Democratic mayor, appeared to have fended off challenger David Bowers thanks to an overwhelming performance among voters who cast early ballots during a pandemic-affected election season.
Boosted by a nearly 5,000-vote margin among absentee and mailed ballots, Lea defeated Bowers by just over 5 percentage points, 52.2% to 46.9%, according to unofficial results posted to the state Department of Elections website.
With the win, Lea, 68, earns a second four-year term as mayor. He said waiting for the absentee votes to drop was nerve-wracking.
“I’m getting too old for nights like tonight,” Lea said shortly after results were posted. He credited his son, Sherman Lea Jr., for heading his campaign and remaining confident as the absentee votes were tabulated.
“He wouldn’t let me get discouraged,” the mayor said. “He said, ‘Dad, stay with it. There’s going to be a change in the numbers.’”
Bowers, a former Roanoke mayor for 16 years who had served as both a Democrat and an independent, held an early lead as votes from Election Day were counted. He won Tuesday’s voting by more than 2,000 votes. But with nearly two-thirds of Roanoke voters casting ballots early, the bulk of the results were not announced until nearly 10:15 p.m.
It was unclear Tuesday night if any provisional ballots still needed to be counted, which could affect the final totals.
Lea and Bowers, who ran as an independent, campaigned during an odd election season, when COVID-19 deterred much in-person campaigning. Both men resumed some door-knocking and personal campaigning as the election grew closer.
Bowers conceded the race to Lea and offered his support to the mayor after a fairly contentious campaign.
“I called the mayor and offered my congratulations,” Bowers said Tuesday night. “It was a very spirited, hard-fought campaign by both of us. … I think all the Roanokers who supported me should support their mayor. Sherman is my mayor, too. I will honor him and pray for him.”
If Tuesday’s results stand, Lea will be joined by Democratic incumbent council member Trish White-Boyd, Democrat Robert Jeffrey and independent Stephanie Moon Reynolds, all of whom won council seats Tuesday. They will serve on the first Black-majority council in Roanoke’s history.
“That says a lot about how progressive Roanoke is in times like these,” Lea said.
With Lea and White-Boyd rejoining the council, the city will continue to move forward on projects that it has pursued during Lea’s term. It appears that the council will be able to continue its effort to construct a city bus station along Salem Avenue, a project that is opposed by neighboring businesses and residents and was nixed by the city’s board of zoning appeals. But the council appears to have a majority to change a city ordinance to allow the station to be built.
Lea became the city’s second Black mayor when he was elected in 2016, taking 82% of the vote over write-in candidate Martin Jeffrey, who also launched a write-in campaign this year.
Lea was first elected to the Roanoke City Council in 2004 and served three terms before becoming mayor. He also served on school board from 1997 to 2002, including two years as chairman. He is a past board chair of Total Action for Progress.
Bowers, who was mayor from 1992 until 2000 and again from 2008 until 2016, was hoping for a political third act.
Bowers, a Democrat for most of his political career, ran as an independent candidate for mayor for the second time, having won in 2008 against Democratic incumbent Nelson Harris. Bowers had hoped to cobble together a coalition of independents, Republicans and Democratic breakaways from Lea.
"I felt the momentum had shifted, and it did shift," Bowers said.
