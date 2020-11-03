Lea wins second term as Roanoke mayor

It was unclear Tuesday night if any provisional ballots still needed to be counted, which could affect the final totals.

Lea and Bowers, who ran as an independent, campaigned during an odd election season, when COVID-19 deterred much in-person campaigning. Both men resumed some door-knocking and personal campaigning as the election grew closer.

Bowers conceded the race to Lea and offered his support to the mayor after a fairly contentious campaign.

“I called the mayor and offered my congratulations,” Bowers said Tuesday night. “It was a very spirited, hard-fought campaign by both of us. … I think all the Roanokers who supported me should support their mayor. Sherman is my mayor, too. I will honor him and pray for him.”

If Tuesday’s results stand, Lea will be joined by Democratic incumbent council member Trish White-Boyd, Democrat Robert Jeffrey and independent Stephanie Moon Reynolds, all of whom won council seats Tuesday. They will serve on the first Black-majority council in Roanoke’s history.

“That says a lot about how progressive Roanoke is in times like these,” Lea said.