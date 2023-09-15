The Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority will receive $2.3 million to remove lead-based paint from public housing.

Lead poisoning is a preventable problem that damages the brain development of young children — and it’s something the city’s Lead Safe Roanoke program has been working to address in the city’s privately owned housing stock for 20 years.

The $2.3 million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Monday will go toward addressing lead in Roanoke’s public housing stock, via the Roanoke housing authority.

In addition to lead-based paint, the funds will address carbon monoxide, mold, radon, fire safety and asbestos.

According to the housing authority website, all but one of its eight public housing communities were built before 1978, when lead paint was banned for residential use. The exception is Villages at Lincoln, which mostly replaced the 1952 Lincoln Terrace community in the early 2000s.

A September 2002 series in The Roanoke Times found that 3,000 children lived in inner-city neighborhoods; that those neighborhoods had the oldest homes and the highest concentrations of children who tested positive for lead poisoning; and that rental properties were not routinely tested for lead.

Although the funds will go through the housing authority for public housing, Lead Safe Roanoke Program Manager Katie Kennedy said any funding geared toward lead-based paint abatement is a good thing.

In 2003, Roanoke received $1.5 million from HUD for lead-based paint abatement, which the city funneled into the Lead Safe Roanoke program along with $450,000 in local government funds.

“Most of the city’s housing — close to 85% — was built before 1978 when lead-based paint was banned,” Kennedy said.

In May 2007, The Roanoke Times reported that by the end of 2007, the city hoped to repair 110 homes out of an estimated 1,500 expected to have lead paint and child occupants.

Kennedy said the city has continued to receive funds from HUD for the program; the version that HUD funded from 2003 to 2007 was just the first iteration of the Lead Safe Roanoke program that exists today.

On Thursday, Kennedy said Lead Safe Roanoke has now helped remove lead from a total of 482 rental and single-family homes.

As awareness of lead poisoning has increased over the intervening 20 years, government health officials have lowered the blood content threshold for what is considered lead poisoning.

According to a page on the CDC’s website about lead poisoning, “the new lower blood lead reference value ... means that more children could be identified as having lead exposure allowing parents, doctors, public health officials, and communities to act earlier to reduce the child’s future exposure to lead.”

Kennedy said child lead poisoning cases have gone down, but because of the new threshold, rates could increase again.

“I would say we get a referral once a week, every other week,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said children ages 1 and 2 are often the ones diagnosed with lead poisoning.

“Kids most often get lead poisoning — especially in the city of Roanoke — from the lead dust that’s created in their homes from the lead-based paint in their homes, either on their windows — when they’re lifting their windows up and down and it’s creating a fine dust on the window sill — or on the floor,” Kennedy said.

That lead dust settles on or near the floor, where babies and baby belongings spend a lot of time.

“They’re putting everything in their mouth, so hands, pacifiers, cups ... if there’s a lead dust on there, they’re actually getting sick by ingesting the dust from the lead-based paint,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy encouraged families to engage in wet cleaning, rather than dry cleaning, which can just send lead dust back up in the air, rather than removing it.

“So it’s spraying it — doesn’t need to be anything fancy; taking shoes off, washing hands a lot, making sure you’re washing bottles, pacifiers,” Kennedy said.

And, of course, Lead Safe Roanoke and the Roanoke housing authority can also help residents address lead-based paint.