Correction July 21, 2023, 12:46 p.m.: Stephanie Sullivan is CEO of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. The name of the organization contained a wrong word in an earlier version of this story. The story has been updated.

Stephanie Sullivan, the CEO of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, says localities such as Roanoke could successfully implement a more integrated system that could improve its care for the homeless.

Sullivan was invited to speak at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s 75th Anniversary Celebration Thursday night.

Sullivan has been with the BHCHP since 2022, and was prior to that the senior vice president of operations at VitalCore Health Strategies.

“The BHCHP offers services across the city in over 30 locations,” Sullivan said in an interview with The Roanoke Times. “We have clinics, providers, nurses, outreach services, case management, and behavioral health. It’s a very integrated model.”

Sullivan said that the integrated model is designed to remove the complications caused by the references and referrals of normal healthcare models. She said that by having a wide variety of caregivers in one place they can treat unhoused people in the moment, without fear of them being unable to see them again.

“All of those are in the clinics or in the vans of our street outreach teams, so that if a person presents with a concern or specific illness we can treat it right there on the spot,” Sullivan said. “For example, if we identify a behavioral health problem while someone is getting their medical needs met, we can bring in the behavioral health person to ensure it’s very comprehensive care.”

Sullivan said that establishing this integrated system is very important for places with unhoused communities such as Roanoke. She said that while it can be more costly, being able to address this multitude of possible issues is beneficial for the unhoused community and the larger community as a whole.

“The ultimate goal is to get people rehoused permanently so that they can be reintegrated to the community meaningfully,” Sullivan said. “The goal is not to shove them into homes tomorrow, it's to build that trust and that relationship and making sure that we can keep them alive until we can get them home.”

Sullivan said that experiencing homelessness is very alienating, and that people can help by having patience and helping to establish trust between unhoused people and supporters. She said that volunteering or donating to organizations that seek to provide care is the most helpful thing one person can do.

“These are individuals from our own community. These are brothers and sisters and mothers and fathers of people that we know,” Sullivan said. “Too few people recognize that these are people who can make valuable contributions if they are given the opportunity and the chances.”

Sullivan said that people can feel overwhelmed by the amount of work required to provide solutions to the additional needs of some unhoused people, and she said that the support of the community is a necessary step to long term solutions.

According to the Blue Ridge Continuum of Care’s Point in Time report, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Roanoke region grew 54.6% between 2022 and 2023.

“Areas that have unhoused populations like this require a deliberate community response in managing legislation that helps solve problems faced by these populations,” Sullivan said. “That includes creating affordable housing units and areas, and creating the services that will support those individuals getting back into the community.”

Sullivan said that the BHCHP’s models can and should be adopted by organizations such as the Rescue Mission of Roanoke, and said that they were very excited to be here for the celebration of the 75th anniversary Rescue Mission.

The celebration took place in Charter Hall. Due to an exclusivity agreement between the Rescue Mission and another local news outlet, The Roanoke Times was told it could not attend the Thursday night event, according to an assistant of Sullivan's.

The Roanoke Times attempted to contact the Rescue Mission about the exclusivity agreement, but there was no immediate response.