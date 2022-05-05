Leaked Supreme Court draft ignites abortion debate in Virginia

Debate around abortion rights has erupted across Virginia after a Supreme Court draft majority opinion leaked to Politico this week.

The news organization published the opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, in full. If the draft goes into effect, the court’s 1973 ruling on Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

Roe v. Wade established abortion access as a constitutional right — making it impossible for states to completely ban abortions. This new ruling, if it went into effect, would reverse that decision and send the choice back to individual states, where as many as half seem ready to ban or heavily restrict abortions.

“You're gonna have a real patchwork of different laws and that's going to have dramatic consequences for women, especially women who are in a state that's banned abortion and who don't have the financial resources or the ability to travel to a state that does allow that option,” Roanoke College political science professor Todd Peppers said. “It's going to be really fascinating, six months from now, what America will look like in terms of reproductive freedom.”

Molly Rivera, communications director for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, which includes the Roanoke and Charlottesville locations, said her organization has been preparing for every possible outcome in this case.

Rivera said Planned Parenthood has been sounding the alarm for decades as states in the South have passed laws that walked right to the line of what federal law allowed. She said the organization is doing everything they can to keep their health centers open, but even with Roe v. Wade in place, abortion access was not available to everyone equally.

“It really depended on where you live, how much money you have in your bank account, often times the color of your skin,” Rivera said. “But it's really devastating and overwhelming to see it written down on paper. It would be such a departure from what generations have been living with and it just represents a true turning point.”

Peppers, who has extensively studied and researched the Supreme Court, said circulating a draft opinion internally is common practice. After the justices discuss the case and vote, one from the majority will write up the opinion and send it to the others for comment.

It isn’t uncommon for justices to change their vote throughout the process, but many have speculated whether the opinion was leaked to lock the conservative votes in place. Others have theorized that it could be to drum up public outcry and influence the court’s decision the opposite way.

Conservative lawmakers are focused on the issue of the leak. Rep. Morgan Griffith R-Salem, said in a statement that the person who leaked the draft should be held accountable for “deliberately violating the judicial process.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement, “I am in utter disbelief that the sacred confidentiality of the Supreme Court would be violated in this manner. Sadly, this leak was done in order to cause chaos and to put pressure on justices and elected officials.”

Youngkin describes himself as a pro-life, but has told reporters he would support exceptions in cases of rape or incest. Griffith said he is a proud supporter of the right to life.

In Virginia, abortion is legal in the first and second trimesters. After that, state law requires the physician to consult with two other doctors to determine if the continuation of the pregnancy would impair the woman’s health or result in death.

Rivera said Virginia does not seem to be a state where abortion would immediately become illegal. But she said it’s still hanging by a thread depending on what happens in upcoming elections.

Last year, Republicans won the House of Delegates and the governor’s seat. Some say this could create challenges to protect abortion access in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned later this year.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va, said new restrictions would set a dangerous precedent and take away a basic right. He said changes could drive women to seek out abortions in unsafe ways and go against what he thinks the majority of Americans want: safe, legal and rare abortions.

“My fear is, by the Supreme Court jumping feet first into these culture wars, that this woman's right to choose may just be the first step,” Warner said. “Is the next step going to be rolling back any kind of rights women have to obtain contraceptive devices? Does it mean that gay rights or marriage equality will be the next battlegrounds?”

Ann Russell, CEO of the Blue Ridge Women’s Center, said the decision will not affect the services her organization provides. The women’s center has been in Roanoke since 1984 and does not provide abortions or referrals for abortions.

“We really stay out of the politics,” Russell said. “It doesn’t impact how we serve the men, women and students who walk through our doors. And no matter what’s going on, we’re just going to continue to provide for them all of the services that we offer, free of charge, in a non-judgmental environment.”

Russell said the center provides a safe space for women to consider their options. If they do decide to terminate their pregnancy, the center is still open for them to return for classes or loss counseling.

Russell said she doesn’t know whether the center will have more patients in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned, but the staff will be ready for them.

“We are life-centric, meaning we believe in full and abundant life for that man, that woman and that child, knowing that we don't make a decision for anyone,” Russell said. “We're just going to continue doing what we do, offer them the same services, help them to navigate and be that safe place for them.”

