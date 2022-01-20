LEAP to jump ahead with new Roanoke hub that's part of $2.5 million grant

The nonprofit food organization LEAP is planning to build a hub in Roanoke’s West End.

Formally known as the Local Environmental Agriculture Project, the group provides infrastructure and logistical support for farm-to-consumer sales of produce, meat, dairy, cheese, eggs and value-added goods.

Setting up a major expansion of those efforts, LEAP bought a large building and vacant land at 1027 Patterson Ave. S.W. eight weeks ago and is planning to renovate it starting next month. The project is supported by a multimillion dollar grant from the city.

Once the food hub is up and running, the Patterson complex should be bustling with farmers dropping off goods at the dock, workers processing and packing goods inside and shoppers selecting produce from its store and farmers market. The hub will stock traveling farmers-market trucks before they depart for underserved parts of the community.

This is a coming-of-age project for LEAP, which will consolidate several existing sites at the address, which is to become its first headquarters. The 12-year-old organization recently signed a contract with the city to do projects that will strengthen the local food system and received $2.5 million in pandemic-relief funds to pay costs, $290,000 of which went to the real estate purchase.

A portion of the rest of the money will pay to build out the future food hub — which was last used as a church — with a dock, indoor work spaces, office and a community meeting room. Refrigeration, freezing and dehydration equipment will be installed.

LEAP employs 11 people.

LEAP is already active in the neighborhood, as it operates a farmers market and a food-business incubator in West End Village, about a block and a half away. The market will relocate to the new site, while the incubator — a commercial kitchen — will stay and continue to be made available to caterers, bakers, jam makers, and other food businesses who need facilities.

It could be six months to a year before everything is up and running. And, longer term, there are plans to till the vacant land around the newly bought building for gardens. LEAP also oversees four of Roanoke’s community gardens scattered about the city.

Once the new hub opens — replacing a smaller one LEAP leases at the Roanoke Centre for Industry and Technology east of downtown — the organization will open a store dedicated to locally grown produce at the Patterson address.

There is a need, said Jimmy Cook, president of the Hurt Park Neighborhood Alliance. Fresh food isn’t sold in the neighborhood, which is served by a couple of convenience stores, he said.

“In the Hurt Park area, we either have to catch the bus or drive or find some kind of transportation to get away to any major grocery store, so that would help a lot,” Cook said.

LEAP, with a mission that includes the production and consumption of local foods, will also continue to operate fixed farmers markets, its mobile farmers market, a farm share program and online marketplace. It plans to buy and equip a second mobile market vehicle.

The organization takes inspiration from an earlier time when farmers traveled to the interior of the community to sell their produce and meat directly to the public. Food from about 50 providers moves through LEAP’s existing hub system, but there is strong consumer demand for more, said Maureen McNamara Best, who directs LEAP.

Best and Brent Cochran, an entrepreneur who founded LEAP in 2009 as an outgrowth of the Roanoke Co-op, described some of the core ideas behind LEAP: to create an alternative to conventional food supply chains, compensate food producers fairly and provide access to local goods to the entire local community, including the poor. People on government benefits get special pricing.

“We are growing a regional food system and regional food systems are more resilient than national and international food systems,” Cochran said.

Conventional supply chains falter, as they did somewhat during the pandemic, but the time to respond is before a major meltdown, he said.

“If you wait until the system collapse to say ‘oh s—-, we need to feed ourselves locally,’ well, you’re done for. It takes decades to reboot these local and regional food systems that have been decimated due to outsourcing” the provision of food to large corporations, he said.

Best said it would have taken LEAP years to build a highly visible food hub like what’s now in the works without substantial outside funding, as it has few capital funds. The group operates its local endeavors on about $800,000 a year generated by product sales, grants and donations, she said.

Roanoke staff, elected officials and citizen volunteers decided that bolstering the local food system would be a good use for part of the federal pandemic relief funds the city is getting from the American Rescue Plan Act — designed to enable communities to recover from the virus outbreak and become more resilient to future crises of the same magnitude. LEAP’s share of the relief money part of a federal grant to the city that will total $64.5 million.

“There could be no better and more proven partner than LEAP to address this challenge within the time provided and in compliance with the rules that accompany ARPA funding,” City Manager Bob Cowell said. “The LEAP proposal builds upon the strength of their many proven programs and will make meaningful and transformational impacts on access to healthy fresh food.”

“We’ve been hoping for this. We’ve been hoping for federal dollars to be contributed to enhancing local food systems for a long time,” said Cameron Terry, a farmer who sits on LEAP’s board.

Not only are local food systems more stable, a community that has one will eat a healthier diet, he said.

“Federal dollars being invested this way suggests that local food is being taken seriously or more seriously than it has in the past and I think it’s high time we do that as a society,” he said.

Terry grows produce on leased land in people’s backyards and sells to restaurants and consumers at farmers markets. Upon moving here from Colorado, “I started this business because I just thought it was absurd that the salad that populates our grocery stores on the East Coast comes from California. You can grow lettuce 12 months out of the year in Southwest Virginia,” he said.

