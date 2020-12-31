Leaving Congress, Rep. Riggleman says 'there is no home for me in the Republican Party'

“At the time, I felt that even though I had a conservative voting record, I could feel that people were looking at me sideways, like, ‘Wait a minute, maybe this guy isn’t 100% on our team,'” Riggleman said.

Riggleman cast himself as the person backed by Trump, but it wasn’t enough to beat Good during a drive-thru convention in a church parking lot. The new Congress will be seated Monday.

Jay Timmons, a gay man and Republican who served as former Gov. George Allen's chief of staff, reached out to Riggleman to express his support after the congressman received backlash for officiating the same-sex wedding. Riggleman said not many Republicans were willing to stand by him.

“He’s a guy who is willing to stand up to do the right thing even though people would come after him,” Timmons said. “I always admire people like that, and sadly people like that are few and far between in politics these days, who are willing to swim against the tide and stand up for what’s right.”